Infinix Debuts E-Color Shift at CES 2024 for Advanced Smartphone Customization

At the ShowStoppers event during CES 2024, Infinix introduced its new E-Color Shift technology. This innovation allows mobile phone panels to dynamically change colors without using any power. Alongside, Infinix showcased its AirCharge wireless charging technology and the Extreme-Temp Battery concept, both aiming to enhance mobile device functionality.

Key Highlights:

E-Color Shift technology enables color transformation of phone panels without power consumption.

E-Color Shift uses E Ink Prism 3 for extensive customization of the back panel.

AirCharge technology offers convenient wireless charging up to 20 cm away and at 60-degree angles.

Extreme-Temp Battery operates effectively in temperatures as low as -40°C.

Infinix Carpool Show launched, featuring discussions on mobile charging technologies.

Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix Mobility, explained that E-Color Shift allows up to 60 customizable areas on the phone hardware, each supporting various colors. Users can personalize their phone’s back cover with a matrix arrangement, displaying time, mood, and other features, offering a unique and personalized design.

The E-Color Shift technology, utilizing microstructures in which color particles carry charges, can change the phone’s appearance by applying different voltages. This not only provides a novel aesthetic but also maintains the display without power usage.

Infinix’s AirCharge technology, using multi-coil magnetic resonance and adaptive algorithms, facilitates wireless charging up to 20 cm away and at 60-degree angles. It provides safety with frequencies below 6.78 MHz and delivers 7.5W power. This charging method allows users to charge their devices conveniently, even when placed under desks, which is particularly useful during activities like gaming or watching videos.

Furthermore, the Extreme-Temp Battery, developed in partnership with leading tech suppliers, addresses the issue of battery failure in extreme cold. Incorporating biomimetic electrolyte and fusion solid-state technology in its electrodes, the battery remains functional even in temperatures down to -40°C, making it reliable in various environmental conditions.

In addition to these technological advancements, Infinix announced the ‘Infinix Carpool Show.’ This series, featuring tech and lifestyle influencers, will discuss upcoming mobile charging technologies and will be available on Infinix’s global social media platforms during CES week.