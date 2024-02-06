Infinix Smart 8 HD Review – iPhone Envy on a Budget

Let’s face it, iPhones are the ultimate trendsetters. But lately, smaller brands are copying their design left and right, flooding the budget scene with “inspired” options like the Itel A70 (remember that one?). All under ₹10,000! It makes you wonder, what are first-time phone buyers really after?

Enter the Infinix Smart 8 HD, the latest budget phone rocking an unmistakable iPhone vibe for a mere ₹6,299. It’s aimed straight at first-time users, but can it deliver that iPhone magic without maxing out your credit card? Let’s dive in and see!

Infinix Smart 8 HD Specifications

Before starting with the Infinix Smart 8 HD quick review, let’s have a look at the phone’s specifications.

6.6-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) resolution CPU: Quad-core Unisoc t606 Processor

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

Infinix Smart 8 HD smartphone

10W Charger

USB Cable

TPU Case

Documentation

Design & Display

As soon as you lay your eyes on the Infinix Smart 8 HD, you can’t help but notice how it resembles the iPhone 15 Pro. The phone comes in four vibrant colors, which is typical for entry-level devices.

Moving to the back, you’ll see what appears to be a triple-camera setup. However, there are only two lenses: a main 13MP sensor and a 0.08MP auxiliary lens. The “third camera” is actually just a flash, designed to give the impression of a triple-camera setup. Interestingly, instead of a plain matte back, Infinix has added texture to the back plate, which improves grip.

Taking a closer look, Infinix has opted for a flat sides design, following the current trend. As for the buttons and ports, the volume rockers and power button, which also doubles as a fingerprint scanner, are located on the right side. The triple card SIM tray is on the left. At the bottom edge, you’ll find the main speaker, 3.5mm audio jack, and the Type-C port.

Moving to the front, you’ll be greeted by a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution. The bezel control on the Smart 8 HD is well done considering the price. However, there is still a noticeable chin, although the use of a punch-hole instead of a dew-drop notch works well with the software.

The display quality is decent for a budget smartphone, although it’s not the best. Out of the box, the display has a slightly cooler color temperature, but users can adjust this in the settings app. The panel brightness is limited to 500nits, making it somewhat difficult to read in bright sunlight.

Software & Performance

The Infinix Smart 8 HD is an entry-level smartphone that comes with the toned down Android 13 Go edition pre-installed. The Android Go Edition is specifically developed by Google for phones targeted at developing markets, with the goal of helping more users transition from feature phones to smartphones.

To add some flair, Infinix has added their XOS custom skin on top of the stock Android build. This customization brings new icons, lockscreen designs, and other personalization options. Staying true to their iPhone-inspired theme, Infinix has included a Dynamic Island-style pill called the ‘Magic Ring.’ This ring expands to show information such as battery percentage when you charge the phone, unlock your face, receive a call, or perform other actions.

However, the similarities to iOS end here. The phone comes with a number of pre-installed apps that may be considered bloatware. It’s likely that these apps are included to offset the cost of the hardware. While some of these apps may be useful to you, the others can be easily uninstalled.

In terms of performance, the Infinix Smart 8 HD is equipped with the entry-level Unisoc T606 octa-core chipset, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card. The T606 handles basic tasks such as web browsing, social media, and YouTube without any issues. However, if you try to run more demanding applications like complex 3D games, you’ll quickly realize that the processor is not designed for such intensive tasks.

Camera & Battery

The Infinx Smart 8 HD features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 13MP and 0.08MP sensor, along with an 8MP front camera. In terms of performance, there isn’t much to boast about. These cameras produce satisfactory results in bright daylight, but they tend to produce noticeable noise and grain in low-light conditions.

Both the main camera and the selfie sensor can capture decent-looking shots, but only in good lighting conditions.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which easily lasts for a day and a half with moderate use before needing to be recharged. Speaking of recharging, the included 10W charger takes approximately 2 hours to fully charge the phone.

Verdict

Coming in at just Rs 6,299, the Infinix Smart 8 HD winks at the iPhone without breaking the bank. Sure, it borrows heavily from the design, but its playful swipe is undeniable in a sea of generic budget phones. It won’t win originality awards, but for this price, it delivers decent value.

Think large display, basic camera (remember, “budget”), and everyday essentials. Not bad, right? But remember, there are trade-offs. So, who’s the Smart 8 HD for? Budget buyers with a touch of iPhone envy. Just be aware of its limits before you swipe right. This phone’s charm lies in its quirky personality, not top-of-the-line specs.

Price 3.6