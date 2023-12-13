iQOO 12: India’s First Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Smartphone Launch

iQOO has unveiled the iQOO 12 in India, marking the country’s first introduction of a smartphone equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. The iQOO 12, boasting an array of high-end features, is set to be available from December 14.

Key Highlights:

Launch date: Available from December 14, 2023, on iQOO E-store and Amazon.in.

Pricing: INR 52,999 (12GB+256GB) and INR 57,999 (16GB+512GB).

Exclusive early access for Priority Pass consumers from December 13.

Offers include instant discounts, exchange bonuses, extended warranty, and EMI options.

Features: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, Supercomputing Chip Q1, 144Hz AMOLED display, and a triple rear camera system (50MP + 50MP + 64MP).

Design inspired by BMW M Motorsport, with two variants – Legend and Alpha.

Android 14 based Funtouch OS, with 3+4 years of updates.

Enhanced gaming features, including Supercomputing Chip Q1 for improved game resolution and frame rate.

Professional-grade camera system with a unique Astrography Camera.

Manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The iQOO 12 showcases a blend of performance and design. Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, emphasized the brand’s commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction, highlighting the success of their products in terms of customer ratings and sales response. Ranjit Babu, Director at Amazon India, echoed these sentiments, noting the device’s performance benchmarks and design excellence.

The device is tailored for gaming enthusiasts with its Supercomputing Chip Q1 enhancing the gaming experience. Additionally, the iQOO 12 is designed for professional photography, featuring a triple rear camera system for diverse photographic capabilities.

In terms of design, the iQOO 12 draws inspiration from BMW M Motorsport, offering a sophisticated look. It comes in two versions, Alpha and Legend, each with unique aesthetic features. The smartphone also stands out for its durability with an IP64 rating.

The launch of iQOO 12 reflects the brand’s commitment to the Indian market and its ‘Make in India’ initiative. The device, manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, is an addition to iQOO’s portfolio of highly-rated products on Amazon.in.