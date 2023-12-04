iQOO Announces Priority Pass for Early iQOO 12 Pre-Booking

iQOO has announced the introduction of a priority pass for its upcoming iQOO 12 smartphone. This pass allows customers to pre-book and purchase the phone 24 hours before its official sale launch. The priority pass offer, available from December 5th to 7th, 2023 on Amazon.in and iQOO.com, is a limited-time opportunity.
Key Highlights:
- Customers can pre-book the iQOO 12 using the priority pass from December 5th to 7th, 2023.
- Priority Pass holders will have exclusive 24-hour early access to order the iQOO 12.
- Free vivo TWS worth Rs. 2,999 offered exclusively to Priority Pass customers.
- Launch offers for the iQOO 12 will be announced on December 12th.
- The priority pass is available on a first-come-first-serve basis with a refundable pre-booking fee of Rs. 999.
The priority pass is a new initiative by iQOO for its flagship smartphone, iQOO 12, which is set to launch soon. The pass offers customers an exclusive opportunity to pre-book the device and avail benefits such as 24-hour early access to the sale and complimentary vivo TWS earbuds valued at Rs. 2,999.
To obtain the priority pass, customers can pre-book the iQOO 12 on Amazon.in and iQOO.com during the specified dates by paying a refundable amount of Rs. 999. This amount will be adjusted in the final payment of the phone.
The iQOO 12 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Processor and an Independent Q1 Super Computing Gaming Chip. It features a 6.78-inch 144 Hz LTPO AMOLED Display with a resolution of 1260 × 2800, offering peak brightness of 3000 nits. Additionally, the phone boasts a 50MP+ 50MP + 64MP triple camera setup, including a 50MP GN5 ultra sensing main camera and a 64 MP 3X telephoto portrait camera with a 70 mm focal length periscope telephoto lens.
