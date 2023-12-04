iQOO Announces Priority Pass for Early iQOO 12 Pre-Booking

iQOO has announced the introduction of a priority pass for its upcoming iQOO 12 smartphone. This pass allows customers to pre-book and purchase the phone 24 hours before its official sale launch. The priority pass offer, available from December 5th to 7th, 2023 on Amazon.in and iQOO.com, is a limited-time opportunity.

Key Highlights:

Customers can pre-book the iQOO 12 using the priority pass from December 5th to 7th, 2023.

Priority Pass holders will have exclusive 24-hour early access to order the iQOO 12.

Free vivo TWS worth Rs. 2,999 offered exclusively to Priority Pass customers.

Launch offers for the iQOO 12 will be announced on December 12th.

The priority pass is available on a first-come-first-serve basis with a refundable pre-booking fee of Rs. 999.

The priority pass is a new initiative by iQOO for its flagship smartphone, iQOO 12, which is set to launch soon. The pass offers customers an exclusive opportunity to pre-book the device and avail benefits such as 24-hour early access to the sale and complimentary vivo TWS earbuds valued at Rs. 2,999.

To obtain the priority pass, customers can pre-book the iQOO 12 on Amazon.in and iQOO.com during the specified dates by paying a refundable amount of Rs. 999. This amount will be adjusted in the final payment of the phone.

The iQOO 12 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Processor and an Independent Q1 Super Computing Gaming Chip. It features a 6.78-inch 144 Hz LTPO AMOLED Display with a resolution of 1260 × 2800, offering peak brightness of 3000 nits. Additionally, the phone boasts a 50MP+ 50MP + 64MP triple camera setup, including a 50MP GN5 ultra sensing main camera and a 64 MP 3X telephoto portrait camera with a 70 mm focal length periscope telephoto lens.