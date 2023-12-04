itel Unveils New Logo, Signifying Brand Evolution

itel, a prominent smartphone brand in India, has introduced a new logo, signaling a pivotal change in its brand identity. This transformation comes after eight years of the company’s presence in the Indian market, symbolizing its ongoing commitment to innovation and accessibility.

Key Highlights:

itel introduces a new logo after eight years in the Indian market.

The new logo represents a shift towards innovation, smart living, and youthfulness.

Redesigned logo embodies commitment to innovation, reliability, and user needs.

The vibrant magenta hue in the logo symbolizes a positive and youthful energy.

Collaboration with artist Sudarshan Patnaik marked the unveiling of the logo.

Since its inception, itel has played a significant role in making technology accessible in India. The company’s existing logo, in use for over a decade, is now evolving to reflect a modern and youthful brand image. The new design aims to resonate with the concept of smart living, sporting a modern, vibrant, and recognizable look that aligns with itel’s brand promise of “Enjoy Better Life.”

The logo’s redesign showcases itel’s focus on innovation and understanding of evolving user needs, aiming to provide a sophisticated ecosystem of products. The design maintains the brand’s core values of accessibility, quality, and affordability. The magenta color and the forward-slanted design of the logo signify a dynamic approach to technology and a commitment to empowering communities.

Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, commented on the new identity, stating, “Unveiling our new logo marks the beginning of a new era for itel. The vibrant pinkish-red color and modern design reflect love, passion, and energy, embodying the spirit of modern Bharat. This transformation aligns with our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centricity in India.”

The logo’s unveiling on December 1st was celebrated with an artistic collaboration featuring Sudarshan Patnaik, a Padma Shri award recipient. Patnaik’s sand art at Puri Beach in Odisha expressed the brand’s message of “Jode Bharat ka har Dil and ‘Enjoy Better Life’,” symbolizing itel’s effort to connect every Indian with its technology.

itel’s new logo heralds a new phase in its journey in India, representing its growth and ambition to strengthen its position as a beloved technology brand. Focusing on affordable and innovative devices, itel aims to enable smarter living through its range of smartphones, accessories, and TV products.