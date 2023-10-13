OPPO Launches Find N3 Flip in India: A Detailed Look

OPPO India has released its latest foldable smartphone, the Find N3 Flip, set to be available on October 22 at a price of INR 94,999. The device will be available in Cream Gold and Sleek Black.

Key Highlights:

The Find N3 Flip features a 3.26-inch vertical cover screen compatible with 40+ apps.

It boasts a triple-camera setup, with Hasselblad-backed triple-rear-camera technology.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland for 6,00,000 folds and unfolds.

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chipset and 44W SUPERVOOCTM fast-charging technology.

Available for purchase at discounted rates after cashbacks and incentives.

The smartphone has a 3.26-inch vertical cover screen with a 17:9 aspect ratio. It supports 40+ apps like Gmail, Photos, Outlook, Uber, X (formerly Twitter), and Google Maps, directly from this display. The screen also accommodates a QWERTY keyboard and can be customized with up to 20 styles and three quick-access widgets, including Messages, Camera, Battery, and others.

OPPO has incorporated an Alert Slider on the left edge for easy switching between Silent, Vibrate, and Ring modes without opening the device. The phone is powered by the 4nm MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chipset and is paired with a 4300mAh battery, which is one of the largest for a flip phone.

Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, commented on the launch, highlighting the improved cover screen functionality, enhanced camera experience, and the overall performance of the Find N3 Flip compared to its predecessor.

Design: The Find N3 Flip uses a waterdrop-shaped Flexion hinge, designed for minimal creasing on the main display. The hinge is made from aircraft-grade high-strength steel to increase resistance to deformation. When closed, the metal hinge displays a unique water wave effect. Its main 6.8-inch display has a TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification, ensuring reduced eye strain and improved sleep for users.

Camera: The Find N3 Flip has three rear cameras: a 50MP main, 48MP wide-angle, and a 32MP telephoto. These cameras are equipped with various sensors to improve light intake in darker settings and provide detailed images. The device offers multiple shooting modes, and in collaboration with Hasselblad, introduces the XPAN mode for a unique shooting style.

Performance: The 44W SUPERVOOCTM technology ensures quick charging. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC in the Find N3 Flip promises efficiency in performance, from improved light sensitivity in photography to enhanced gaming experiences. Additionally, it offers innovative signal accessibility with a 360° NFC feature, adjusting its antenna layout based on user grip.

Offers on the Find N3 Flip: Customers have multiple incentives, such as cashbacks up to INR 12,000, no-cost EMIs up to 24 months from various banks, and one-time screen replacements within six months of purchase.

OPPO Premium Service Offer: For the Find N3 Flip owners, OPPO offers various services like international warranty rights, screen guard replacements, discounts on first repairs, 24×7 hotline assistance, and more, ensuring a comprehensive post-purchase experience for customers.