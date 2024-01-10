Karan Johar Joins Indkal Technologies as Ambassador for BLACK+DECKER Appliances

Indkal Technologies, the license partner for BLACK+DECKER Large appliances in India, has announced the appointment of Karan Johar, a notable Director, Producer, and TV personality, as the ambassador for their Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, and Washing Machines business in the country. This collaboration marks a significant step for Indkal as it seeks to broaden its market presence and introduce innovative and versatile products to Indian consumers.

Key Highlights:

Karan Johar becomes the ambassador for BLACK+DECKER Large Appliances in India.

Indkal Technologies aims to expand its presence and innovate in the Indian market with this partnership.

The collaboration is focused on aligning BLACK+DECKER’s product range with the Indian consumer market.

Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing that Johar’s association is expected to complement the company’s goals of providing premium, technologically advanced products with elegant designs to its customers. He believes that Johar’s style and public image will resonate well with the brand’s target audience.

Karan Johar shared his excitement about the collaboration, noting his admiration for BLACK+DECKER’s commitment to high standards and innovation. He looks forward to introducing the range of BLACK+DECKER Large Appliances to consumers, emphasizing the brand’s longstanding reputation for quality and innovative design.

Amit Datta, Commercial Director Licensing at Stanley Black & Decker, highlighted the strategic nature of the collaboration. He pointed out that this partnership merges BLACK+DECKER’s vision of user-friendly design with Johar’s wide-reaching influence and understanding of the Indian market. The collaboration is seen as a step towards enhancing the brand’s connection with its customers through meaningful experiences and staying true to the BLACK+DECKER brand promise.