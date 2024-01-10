OnePlus 12 Collaboration with Pixelworks: A New Era in Mobile Gaming

OnePlus, a global technology company, has announced its partnership with Pixelworks, a leader in visual processing solutions. This collaboration will bring the Pixelworks X7 Independent Visual Processor and the IRX gaming experience to the upcoming OnePlus 12. The integration of the X7 is expected to enhance the device’s graphics processing capabilities, delivering high-quality visuals and an improved gaming experience.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus partners with Pixelworks to integrate the X7 Independent Visual Processor in the OnePlus 12.

The collaboration aims to enhance mobile gaming experiences with superior visual quality and performance.

The OnePlus 12 will feature advanced graphics processing and high-resolution image quality.

Pixelworks’ X7 Processor to enable features like 2K super-resolution, 120fps motion quality, and ultra-low latency.

The device also boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and a 3X zoom periscope telephoto camera.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, expressed pride in continuing the partnership with Pixelworks, marking a decade of innovation and commitment to delivering high-quality user experiences. Liu emphasized the importance of immersive visuals and the synergistic relationship between OnePlus and Pixelworks in enhancing mobile gaming experiences.

The OnePlus 12, enhanced with Pixelworks’ technology, will feature the HyperRendering feature, offering 2K super-resolution, 120fps smooth motion quality, and low-latency performance. Additionally, the device will provide real-time color calibration, ensuring true-to-life visuals for a captivating gaming experience.

Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China, echoed the enthusiasm for this partnership. He highlighted the OnePlus 12’s integration of Pixelworks’ display technologies, rendering acceleration solutions, and expertise in game performance and picture quality tuning.

The OnePlus 12, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, is set to launch globally on January 23, 2024, at 19:30 IST in Delhi. For more information about the launch event, visit the official OnePlus website.