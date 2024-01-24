Vijay Sales Launches Mega Republic Day Sale on Electronics

Vijay Sales, a prominent electronics omni-channel retail chain in India, has launched the Mega Republic Day Sale. This sale features significant discounts and offers on a wide range of electronics including smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and more. The sale period provides an opportunity for shoppers to access the latest gadgets at reduced prices.

Key Highlights:

Exclusive deals on iPhones, with the iPhone 13 starting at INR 52,400.

Diverse range of smartphones, televisions, laptops, and tablets at discounted prices.

A variety of electronic accessories, cameras, and household appliances on offer.

Latest tech products like the Redmi Note 13 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 series available.

Additional benefits like No Cost EMI, exchange deals, and next-day delivery on select items.

Instant bank discounts for customers of HSBC, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, One Card, Amex, AU Small Finance Bank, DBS Bank, and Federal Bank.

During the Mega Republic Day Sale, Vijay Sales offers iPhones, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, at competitive prices, starting from INR 52,400. Customers can avail of these offers along with instant bank discounts.

The sale extends across various categories, providing shoppers with a wide range of options. Smartphones are available starting at INR 6,399, televisions from INR 8,990, laptops from INR 15,990, and tablets beginning at INR 12,490. Additionally, customers can find deals on wireless earbuds, smartwatches, cameras, washing machines, iron & garment steamers, and kitchen appliances.

Vijay Sales also features offers on newly launched tech products like the Redmi Note 13 series and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Customers can pre-book these new launches, ensuring they get their hands on the latest technology.

In addition to the product discounts, Vijay Sales offers several shopping conveniences, including No Cost EMI options, exchange deals, and swift next-day delivery on selected items. The Vijay Sales MyVS Rewards loyalty program provides added benefits, with 0.75% back as loyalty points on every purchase.

Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales, expressed his enthusiasm for the sale, stating, “This Republic Day, we invite customers to explore our diverse range, offering unbeatable offers on leading brands. Our goal is to provide not just discounts but also a convenient shopping experience.”

Furthermore, the sale includes attractive instant bank discounts and offers for customers using credit cards from various banks, including HSBC Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, One Card, Amex, AU Small Finance Bank, DBS Bank, and Federal Bank, among others. These discounts provide additional savings for customers on top of the already reduced prices.

For more details on the Mega Republic Day Sale, customers can visit Vijay Sales stores or their online platform at www.vijaysales.com.