Lenovo Unveils AI-Driven PCs and Edge Computing Solutions at MWC

Lenovo is set to showcase its expanded portfolio of AI PCs and edge computing solutions at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26th to 29th. The unveiling will include the latest AI PCs designed to enhance user-machine interaction and privacy through personalized experiences. Additionally, Lenovo will introduce next-generation infrastructure solutions aimed at leveraging data for AI applications and reducing cloud services’ energy consumption. The company will also present two innovative device concepts, marking advancements in PC and smartphone form factors.

Key Highlights:

Lenovo to present its latest AI PC portfolio and edge computing solutions at MWC.

Introduction of devices designed to improve user-machine interactions with personalized AI experiences.

Next-generation infrastructure solutions for telecoms to enable AI applications at scale and reduce energy use.

Showcasing of two novel device concepts, including Motorola’s adaptive display concept and an innovative laptop design.

At the MWC, Lenovo will build on its “AI for All” vision by unveiling several new AI PCs and edge computing solutions, aimed at mainstreaming AI technology for the 2024/2025 period. The company’s AI PCs, including those in the ThinkBook, ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and ThinkCentre series, are engineered to support tasks such as reasoning, problem-solving, and learning, enhancing user experiences through adaptation to individual preferences and habits.

Lenovo’s initiative to introduce infrastructure solutions for the telecom industry reflects a commitment to harnessing data for transformative AI applications. These solutions are designed to manage data at the far edge, facilitating AI capabilities in urban environments, such as video analytics for public safety improvements in Barcelona and Madrid.

In addition to its AI and computing innovations, Lenovo will reveal two concept products at MWC. These include Motorola’s adaptive display concept, featuring a flexible pOLED display for varied user needs, and a groundbreaking laptop design that challenges conventional form factors, developed by the Intelligent Devices Group and Lenovo Research teams.