LG Electronics and Habitat for Humanity Deliver Homes in Pune

In a significant community development effort, LG Electronics and Habitat for Humanity India have successfully completed the construction of 18 homes and 40 household sanitation units in Khed, Pune. This initiative is part of the broader ‘Let’s Build a House’ project aimed at improving living conditions for underserved communities.

Key Highlights:

18 homes and 40 sanitation units constructed in Khed, Pune.

Initiative aims to provide safe and hygienic living conditions.

Project executed in collaboration between LG Electronics India and Habitat for Humanity India.

Future projects include the construction of 34 houses and 80 sanitation units in Pune and Ghaziabad.

The initiative saw the participation of several dignitaries from LG Electronics India, including Mr. Prashant Bhale, the head of the Pune manufacturing facility, Mr. Nilesh Joshi, HR Head, and Ms. Neeta Linz, Head of CSR. Habitat India staff were also present during the handover ceremony. The collaborative effort aims to address the critical need for safe housing and sanitation in the region, reflecting LG Electronics India’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Mr. Prashant Bhale commented on the initiative’s impact, highlighting the partnership with Habitat for Humanity India and expressing pride in contributing to community empowerment through the provision of homes and sanitation units.

Mr. James Samuel, National Director (Interim) of Habitat for Humanity India, emphasized the profound impact of the project, noting the empowerment of 18 families with safe, decent homes and the provision of hygienic sanitation units to 40 families. He also pointed out the ongoing work in Uttar Pradesh, where additional homes and sanitation units are nearing completion, showcasing the organization’s commitment to community transformation.