Lexar Exhibits Advanced Imaging Cards at CEIF 2024

Lexar, a global brand in memory and storage solutions, will be presenting its range of imaging cards at the Consumer Electronic Imaging Fair (CEIF) 2024 in Mumbai. This event, organized by the All India Photography Trade and Industry Association, will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre from January 11th to 13th. Lexar’s participation is in collaboration with World Media Corporation, a Mumbai-based reseller.

Key Highlights:

Lexar to showcase various high-performance imaging cards at CEIF 2024 in Mumbai.

The product range includes CFexpress, SDXC, microSDXC Cards, external SSDs, and more.

The cards are designed for professional use in high-resolution image and 8K video capture.

Featured products include the Professional CFexpress Type B and Type A Cards, and SILVER PRO SDXC UHS-II Card.

Lexar’s offerings are known for fast performance, high capacity, and durability.

Lexar’s products are designed for professional photographers and videographers, offering high-resolution image and 8K video capture capabilities. The portfolio includes CFexpress cards, SDXC, microSD, card readers, and portable SSDs. These products are compatible with various professional cameras, camcorders, and drones, and are known for their fast read and write speeds, large storage capacities, and durability in harsh conditions. They are available through distributors Redington Ltd., New Color India Films, and Creative NewTech Ltd. in India.

Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent at Lexar, commented on the digital platform’s influence on content creation and the resulting demand for high-quality memory solutions. He emphasized Lexar’s commitment to meeting the needs of both professionals and enthusiasts in photography and videography.

At CEIF 2024, Lexar will display its Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND series, noted for its high speeds of 1900 MB/s read and 1700 MB/s write. For Type-A users, the Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD series will be presented, ideal for 8K video recording with speeds of 700 MB/s write & 800MB/s read. Additionally, the SILVER PRO SDXC UHS-II Card will be showcased, offering speeds of 280MB/s read and 160MB/s write.

Oubida highlighted Lexar’s dedication to various market segments, including vlogging, professional photography, videography, cinema, and OTT. He expressed that CEIF 2024 is an opportunity for Lexar to engage with customers, showcase their latest technologies, and reinforce relationships within the industry.