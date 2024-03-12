Lexar Expands India Presence with Nationwide Roadshow

Lexar, in collaboration with national distributors Redington Ltd, Creative NewTech Ltd, and New Color India Films, has organized a pan-India channel roadshow. The initiative aims to expand its distribution network across India, including major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. This effort is in response to the increasing demand for memory solutions offering high speed and capacity, data security, and authentic products.

Key Highlights:

Lexar’s initiative aims to strengthen the Indian distribution network and bring innovative storage solutions to the market.

The company introduces a comprehensive range of products including Portable SSDs, next-gen gaming RAM, Micro SD cards, and Gen 5 NVMe SSDs.

Lexar’s offerings are backed by extensive research and development, promising high performance, reliability, and compatibility.

The company plans to increase consumer engagement through digital campaigns, retail branding, and localized customer support.

Lexar commits to seamless product replacement and superior customer service, with an expansion of its professional team in India.

Lexar, a global provider of memory and storage solutions, has initiated a comprehensive channel roadshow across India to meet the rising demand for data storage and security. The roadshow, conducted in partnership with national distributors, focuses on cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai to enhance Lexar’s distribution network. This initiative supports the increasing need for high-speed, high-capacity memory solutions, prompted by the growth in the content creation industry, gaming, multimedia content, and the adoption of cloud computing.

The company is set to introduce its latest range of products, designed to cater to the diverse needs of the Indian market. These include Portable SSDs, gaming RAM, Micro SD cards, and Gen 5 NVMe SSDs, all developed by a dedicated team of over 1000 R&D engineers. This ensures compatibility across more than 2000 devices, offering customers reliability and protection against data loss and counterfeit products.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent at Lexar, expressed optimism about the company’s expanding market share and its commitment to the Indian market. He highlighted Lexar’s efforts in understanding and meeting the unique needs of Indian customers through strong partnerships and innovative product offerings.

In addition to the roadshow, Lexar is focusing on digital marketing strategies and channel initiatives to educate consumers about the benefits of their products. The company is also enhancing its customer support network and plans to increase its presence in retail shops across metropolitan cities, ensuring widespread product availability. With a commitment to quality service and product availability, Lexar is poised for growth in the Indian market.