LG and Magna Showcase Integrated Vehicle Technology at CES 2024

LG Electronics and Magna, a global mobility technology company, are set to demonstrate a new cross domain platform at CES 2024, integrating Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Automated Driving (AD), and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) technologies. This collaboration aims to bring a future mobility platform to the market soon, offering a comprehensive and efficient solution for automakers.

Key Highlights:

LG and Magna’s collaboration focuses on integrating ADAS, AD, and IVI technologies.

The platform combines a cross domain cockpit computing system into a single System on Chip (SoC), providing a flexible and cost-effective solution.

The new technology supports various IVI systems and domain integration while meeting Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) requirements.

The platform includes a dedicated Human Machine Interface (HMI) for enhanced driver and passenger experiences.

LG and Magna aim to introduce the technology in 2027 model year vehicles.

The LG Magna e-Powertrain venture, announced in 2021, is another successful collaboration focusing on electric powertrain systems.

LG Electronics (LG) is preparing for a private demonstration for major automakers at CES 2024. The demonstration will introduce a new cross domain platform that integrates ADAS, AD, and IVI technologies. Developed in collaboration with Magna, a leader in global mobility technology, this platform is anticipated to reach the market soon.

The collaboration, which began in 2023, combines LG’s and Magna’s technology expertise to enhance in-vehicle user experiences. The partnership has successfully integrated a cross domain cockpit computing system into a single SoC. This integration represents a flexible and cost-effective solution for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

This single electronic module efficiently supports multiple IVI systems and ADAS/AD domain integration. It is capable of handling various ASIL requirements while utilizing fewer electronic control units and requiring less packaging space. This scalable solution is tailored for the upcoming transition to Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) and the consolidation of their electrical/electronic architecture. The integration into a single module allows for the real-time sharing of rich data across domains.

LG’s platform, through its dedicated HMI, provides drivers and passengers with new experiences and more intuitive interactions. These interactions involve advanced automotive displays, digital clusters, Augmented Reality-Head Up Displays (AR-HUD), and visualization software. Additionally, the solution can be customized to meet any OEM’s integrated communications and IVI system needs, with the first expected implementation in 2027 model year vehicles.

Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company, expressed satisfaction with the progress of this future mobility technology. He emphasized that the joint efforts of LG and Magna would facilitate the rapid adoption of technologies enhancing driving safety and the on-road experience.

Another notable collaboration between LG and Magna is the LG Magna e-Powertrain. This venture unites Magna’s electric powertrain system expertise with LG’s component development skills for e-motors, inverters, and on-board chargers. Announced in 2021, this joint venture encompasses engineering, design, and manufacturing. It enables LG and Magna to proactively respond to market trends and deliver innovative solutions that meet customers’ evolving needs.