Samsung R&D and IIT Kanpur Ink MoU for Joint Tech Research

In a significant move to foster collaboration between academia and industry, Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-Noida) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK). This five-year partnership aims to develop joint research projects, focusing on areas including health, visual technologies, AI, and other emerging sectors.

Key Highlights:

Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-Noida), and IIT Kanpur sign a five-year MoU.

Joint research projects in health, visual, AI, and other emerging technologies.

Upskilling opportunities for Samsung engineers through IIT Kanpur’s training programs.

The collaboration is designed to provide practical exposure to IIT Kanpur students and faculty, enabling them to work on industry-relevant challenges. It also aims to enhance the skills of Samsung engineers through specialized training programs in AI, Cloud, and other key technology sectors. The MoU was formalized by Mr. Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director of SRI-Noida, and Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean of Research and Development at IIT Kanpur, in a ceremony attended by Prof. S. Ganesh, Director of IIT Kanpur, and other senior delegates from both institutions.

Mr. Kyungyun Roo expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting its potential to blend academic insights with practical industrial application. “This collaboration is poised to foster a vibrant exchange of ideas and talents, contributing to significant advancements in technology,” he remarked.

Prof. S. Ganesh from IIT Kanpur reiterated the importance of this collaboration, noting its alignment with the institute’s goal to bridge the gap between academic research and industry needs. “This initiative will provide our students and researchers with invaluable real-world experience,” he stated.

Furthermore, Prof. Tarun Gupta emphasized the MoU’s role in enhancing the technological and academic landscape at IIT Kanpur.

The agreement also includes provisions for joint research papers and projects focusing on Digital India initiatives. Additionally, IIT Kanpur will offer comprehensive training and educational programs to Samsung engineers, leveraging its academic prowess to elevate their professional skills.