Vivo Announces New Storage Option and Price Adjustments

Sovan Mandal
February 1, 2024

Vivo has introduced a new storage variant for the Y200 5G and announced price revisions for the T2 5G and Y27 models, starting February 1, 2024.

Key Highlights:

  • Y200 5G: New 8GB + 256GB variant launched at INR 23,999, available across multiple platforms including Amazon and Flipkart. Offers include EMI options and cashback up to INR 2,000 with select banks.
  • Y27: Price reduced to INR 11,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, with cashback offers up to INR 1,000 from various banks.
  • T2 5G: New pricing of INR 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Available on Flipkart and vivo India e-store.

The vivo Y200 5G now comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage option, priced at INR 23,999. This model is available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores. The Y200 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen1 Processor, and a 64MP triple camera setup. It is available in Desert Gold and Jungle Green.

The vivo Y27, now offered at INR 11,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, boasts a 6.64-inch FHD+ sunlight display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and a 50 MP dual rear camera setup. This model is available in Burgundy Black and Garden Green.

The vivo T2 5G has been repriced to INR 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. It features a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 90Hz Turbo AMOLED display, and a 64 MP OIS Anti-Shake primary camera. The T2 5G supports 44W FlashCharge and boasts a 4500mAh battery.

