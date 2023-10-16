LG India Launches “Life’s Good Nutrition Program” in Collaboration with Akshaya Patra and Annapoorna Trust

LG India, a prominent consumer durables brand, has joined hands with Akshaya Patra and Annapoorna Trust to launch the “Life’s Good Nutrition Program.” This initiative aims to address childhood malnutrition and promote the well-being of school-going children in government schools across India. Here are the key highlights of this significant program:

LG India’s “Life’s Good Nutrition Program” is set to benefit 59,202 children in 808 government schools across the country.

The program is a collaborative effort between LG India, Akshaya Patra, and Annapoorna Trust, organizations known for their commitment to providing nutritious meals to children.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, the implementing partner for the Government’s PM-POSHAN (formerly the Mid-Day Meal Scheme), is a key partner in this initiative.

LG India is also working with Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust’s Morning Nutrition Program to ensure a nutritious start to the day for these young students.

The program not only aims to address malnutrition but also supports the cognitive and physical development of India’s future leaders.

Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD-LG INDIA, expressed, “At LG, we believe that a brighter future begins with a healthy foundation. We are dedicated to assisting and backing the Government, and we have been aligning our CSR initiatives accordingly. Through the ‘Life’s Good Nutrition Program,’ we are taking concrete steps towards ensuring that every child has access to nutritious meals, enabling them to reach their full potential. We are proud to collaborate with Akshaya Patra and Annapoorna Trust in this noble journey.”

Previously, LG India had pledged to support India’s fight against hunger by providing mid-day meals to 33,334 students across India in partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation.