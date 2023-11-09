Portronics Launches Diwali Discounts on Electronics

In light of the festive season, Portronics has announced significant price reductions on a variety of its products. The “YehDiwaliPortronicsWali” campaign offers consumers up to an 85% discount on a curated selection of audio gear, projectors, power banks, and other electronics. Shoppers can avail themselves of these deals by using the “DIWALI” promo code on the company’s official website.

Key Highlights:

Portronics has rolled out discounts up to 85% for Diwali on its range of gadgets.

Discounts include up to 82% off on audio gear, 76% on projectors, and more on power banks and soundbars.

Products like the SoundDrum P Bluetooth speaker and Dash 5 wireless microphone have seen significant price drops.

Projectors such as the Pico 12 and Beem 410 are now available at reduced prices.

The Luxcell 10K power bank and Pure Sound 105 soundbar feature among the discounted items.

Additional products like the Twins S9 and Key2 Combo also part of the discounted range.

The SoundDrum P, a splash-proof Bluetooth speaker, is currently listed at INR 2064, down from INR 3,499. Similarly, the Dash 5, a wireless lavalier microphone, is available for INR 1,749, cut from its original price of INR 4,999.

Portronics’ projectors have also seen price reductions. The Pico 12, a compact 4K Ultra HD projector, has its price slashed from INR 44,999 to INR 26,949. The Android-based Beem 410 projector is now being offered at INR 15,249, down from INR 34,999.

For travelers, the Luxcell 10K power bank with fast charging capability is now on sale for INR 939, a steep drop from its MRP of INR 1,999.

In the home theatre category, Portronics has discounted its soundbars. The Pure Sound 105 with a 6.5-inch subwoofer is now available for INR 6,078, a reduction from its original price of INR 14,999. Additionally, the Sound Slick 7 Bluetooth soundbar is now priced at INR 2,559, down from INR 4,999.

The sale also includes deals on various other products suitable for gifting, ensuring consumers have a variety of budget-friendly options to choose from this Diwali season.