Loco Introduces VIP Loyalty Program for Paying Users

Loco, a platform for esports and live game streaming, has initiated a VIP loyalty program for its paying users. The program incorporates features such as ad-free watching, Ultra HD 4K streaming, exclusive sticker packs, and VIP leaderboards. These initiatives aim to incentivize the users’ experience and interaction on the platform, thereby stimulating the platform’s economy.

The Loco VIP program has already seen a substantial uptick in user engagement, with participating streamers experiencing up to a 50% increase in watch hours. The platform also notes a tenfold growth in transactions since the VIP program’s introduction.

Automatic enrollment into the VIP Loyalty Program is available for users purchasing Loco Diamond packs, with flexible subscription durations similar to mobile recharge plans.

Anirudh Pandita, Founder of Loco, shared, “Loco VIP represents our commitment to transforming the content landscape in India by providing exceptional value to our users.”

The Loco VIP program is currently open to all users, promising a premium live-streaming experience with unique interaction opportunities.