Maruti Suzuki Reports Sales Growth in December and Q4 2024

Discover Maruti Suzuki's impressive growth in December and Q4 2024, with significant gains in domestic, export, and overall sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited concluded 2024 with notable achievements in sales across various segments, underscoring its leadership in the automotive industry. The company reported impressive growth rates in domestic sales, exports, and overall sales figures for both December and the fourth quarter of the year.

Monthly and Quarterly Sales Overview

In December 2024, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a 24.18% increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales, totaling 130,117 units compared to the previous year. The export figures were equally strong, with 37,419 units shipped, marking a 39.19% rise from December 2023.

The fourth quarter showed sustained growth, with total domestic sales reaching 431,020 units—a 5.91% increase year-over-year. Export activities flourished, culminating in 99,220 units, a significant 38.22% growth compared to the same period in the previous year. Sales to strategic partner Toyota also surged by 89.23%, with 27,102 units sold.

Segment-Specific Performance

Maruti’s diverse portfolio saw substantial gains, particularly in the mini and compact car segment, which sold 62,324 units in December. The utility vehicles segment, featuring popular models like the Brezza and Grand Vitara, sold 55,651 units, showing robust growth against the previous year. The reliable Eeco van contributed with 11,678 units sold, continuing its strong market performance.

Robust Export Activities

Export growth was a significant factor in Maruti’s success, with December exports contributing 37,419 units and the quarterly figure reaching 99,220 units. These numbers represent growth rates of 39.19% and 38.22% for the respective periods, reinforcing Maruti Suzuki’s expanding global footprint.

Strategic Outlook

Looking ahead to 2025, Maruti Suzuki is well-positioned to maintain its market dominance with plans to introduce the eVitara at the upcoming Bharat Expo. The company’s consistent performance across domestic and export markets reflects its strong adaptability to customer needs and market dynamics.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has demonstrated remarkable resilience and strategic acumen throughout 2024, culminating in a strong performance in December and the fourth quarter. The company’s success is highlighted by significant sales increases across its passenger vehicles, utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, both domestically and internationally. This upward trajectory is poised to continue into 2025, bolstered by exciting new launches like the eVitara, ensuring that Maruti Suzuki remains at the forefront of the Indian automotive market.