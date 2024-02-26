MediaTek Introduces T300 5G RedCap Platform for IoT Devices

MediaTek announced the MediaTek T300, a new addition to its 5G RedCap portfolio at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The T300 is a 5G RedCap RF-system-on-chip (SoC) that incorporates the MediaTek M60 modem. This modem supports the 3GPP Release-17 standard, providing substantial improvements over previous 4G IoT solutions in terms of power efficiency and integration for IoT applications.

Key Highlights:

The MediaTek T300 platform supports 5G RedCap with significant power savings and a simplified antenna design.

It uses MediaTek’s M60 modem to reduce power consumption by up to 60% compared to LTE Cat-4 and 70% compared to existing 5G solutions.

Offers downlink/uplink peak rates of up to 227/122 Mbps.

Features include MediaTek’s UltraSave 4.0 technology, dual SIM support, and network slicing for diverse IoT applications.

MediaTek collaborates with global partners to connect to 5G SA networks and enable VoNR calls and data transmissions with the T300.

The T300’s design aims at extending battery life in 5G devices, while also minimizing development time and costs for device manufacturers. This is achieved through a highly integrated modem and a series of energy efficiency enhancements such as paging early indication, UE subgrouping, and transmission range switch, among others. These features enable the T300 to meet the unique cost and power requirements of IoT devices, providing a more sustainable option for large device deployments across various sectors including IIoT, mobile market, security, logistics, and IoT edge devices.

JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek, emphasized the company’s leadership in 5G and its commitment to enhancing power efficiency, stating that the T300 leverages 5G’s speed, reliability, and latency benefits tailored for IoT devices. The platform also supports 5G NSA and SA networks, along with LTE & NR-FR1, and includes features such as up to 256 QAM DL/UL and 1T2R MIMO / 1CC for improved reliability and lower latency connections.

MediaTek is participating in MWC 2024, showcasing its 5G portfolio and the T300 platform, providing an opportunity for attendees to explore the advancements in IoT connectivity. Further information on the T300 and MediaTek’s 5G solutions can be found on their website.