Mid-range Smartphones from Nothing to Adopt Snapdragon Chips in 2025

26/12/2024
Sovan Mandal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Mid-range Smartphones from Nothing to Adopt Snapdragon Chips in 2025
Explore how Nothing's mid-range smartphones are set to upgrade to Snapdragon chips in 2025, enhancing performance and features.

Nothing is actively developing a new lineup of smartphones, aiming to upgrade its mid-range models with Snapdragon chips by 2025. The shift marks a significant transition from MediaTek processors, primarily used in its more budget-friendly options.

Transition to Snapdragon Processors

According to a recent report from Android Authority, Nothing’s budget series, identified by the “a” suffix, will move away from MediaTek to incorporate Snapdragon processors. This update is expected to enhance both the efficiency and performance of the devices.

New Developments in Nothing OS 3.0

The upcoming Nothing OS 3.0, built on Android 15, has hinted at several intriguing developments. System files have disclosed code names like asteroids, asteroids_plus, and galaga, which correspond to upcoming models such as the Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus, and a budget-oriented device from the sub-brand CMF.

Enhanced Camera Capabilities

The transition to Snapdragon chips isn’t the only upgrade; notable enhancements in camera technology are also anticipated. The Phone 3a is rumored to include a telephoto camera, while the Phone 3a Plus might introduce a periscopic zoom camera. If verified, these models will be the first from Nothing to feature dedicated optical zoom sensors.

Introduction of eSIM Support

Another significant enhancement is the introduction of eSIM support in the Phone 3a and 3a Plus models. This feature will allow users to opt between traditional nano-SIM cards or a combination of nano-SIM and eSIM, providing greater flexibility and connectivity options.

Nothing is set to revolutionize its smartphone lineup in 2025 by incorporating Snapdragon chips into its mid-range models. This strategic shift not only promises enhanced processing power but also significant improvements in camera technology and connectivity options. With the addition of advanced camera features and eSIM support, Nothing is positioning its devices to offer a more versatile and powerful user experience. As these changes unfold, they are likely to set new standards for mid-range smartphones in the market.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts

Sovan Mandal

Sovan, with a Journalism degree from the University of Calcutta and 10 years of experience, ensures high-quality tech content. His editorial precision has contributed to the publication's acclaimed standards and consistent media mentions for quality reporting. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK6hpQwwwJm0BA

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024!
Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024!
POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
realme 14X 5G Review
realme 14X 5G Review
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
View all stories
Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024! POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more! Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more! realme 14X 5G Review Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro