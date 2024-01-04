Motorola Appoints T.M. Narasimhan as MD for Indian Mobile Business

Motorola Mobility India has recently announced the appointment of T.M. Narasimhan as the new Managing Director for its Mobile Business Group in India. This strategic move is part of Motorola’s efforts to enhance its operations and market share in the Indian smartphone market.

Key Highlights:

T.M. Narasimhan appointed as Managing Director for Motorola’s Mobile Business Group in India.

Narasimhan brings extensive experience from previous roles in FMCG and consumer tech companies.

Motorola has seen significant growth in the Indian market, growing at 37% Premium to Market in Q2 FY23.

The company has successfully launched the razr 40 and edge 40 series, making a strong impact in the premium smartphone segment.

Motorola’s moto g franchise has been popular, offering premium features at accessible price points.

Commitment to local manufacturing in India, in line with the Government’s PLI scheme.

T.M. Narasimhan, who will be reporting to Mr. Prashanth Mani, head of Motorola’s Asia Pacific business, has a background in sales operations, business and financial planning, and P&L Management. His previous experiences include significant roles in companies like PepsiCo, Britannia, and Samsung.

Mr. Prashanth Mani expressed confidence in Narasimhan’s capabilities, emphasizing India’s importance as a focus market in the Asia Pacific region. He acknowledged the company’s exponential growth in India and anticipates Narasimhan’s contribution to further success.

Narasimhan shared his enthusiasm for joining Motorola, noting the brand’s innovative approach and impact on the Indian smartphone market. He aims to build on Motorola’s strong foundation and elevate the business while focusing on consumer experience and satisfaction.

Motorola’s growth in India has been notable, particularly in the premium smartphone segment with the launch of its razr 40 series and edge 40 series. These launches have significantly grown the premium segment and received positive responses during major sales events.

The company’s commitment to democratizing technology is evident in its moto g franchise, offering premium features at accessible prices. This approach has led to Motorola being recognized as India’s best 5G smartphone brand in 2023.

Moreover, Motorola has shown a strong commitment to local manufacturing in India. This not only serves the Indian market effectively but also supports exports to various international markets, including the USA. This strategy aligns with the Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones.

In conclusion, Motorola’s strategic emphasis on innovation, design, and local manufacturing, coupled with Narasimhan’s leadership, positions the brand for accelerated growth in the Indian market.