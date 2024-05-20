Motorola Razr 50: The Next Affordable Foldable Phone to Feature Full Cover Display

Discover the Motorola Razr 50, an affordable foldable phone with a full cover display, advanced specs, and enhanced cameras. Expected June 2024 launch.

Motorola is gearing up to launch its next affordable foldable phone, the Razr 50. With several leaks and reports surfacing online, there’s growing anticipation around what this new device will offer. Here’s a detailed look at what we know so far about the Motorola Razr 50, set to continue the brand’s legacy of combining modern technology with nostalgic design.

Design and Display

The Motorola Razr 50 is expected to maintain the iconic flip-style design of its predecessors while introducing a full cover display. This foldable phone is reported to feature a 6.9-inch OLED main screen with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels. The cover display, which will be 3.6 inches, aims to provide quick access to notifications, controls, and apps without needing to unfold the device​​.

Specifications

Under the hood, the Razr 50 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, a significant upgrade from the previous model. This chipset will be paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone will also support faster 45W charging, thanks to its larger 4,000mAh battery​​.

Camera and Photography

One of the standout features of the Razr 50 will be its camera setup. It is expected to house dual 50MP rear cameras, a notable upgrade from the 12MP and 13MP sensors found in the Razr 40 Ultra. This enhancement is likely to improve both photography and videography capabilities, making the Razr 50 a strong contender in the foldable smartphone market​​.

Build and Color Options

The Razr 50 is anticipated to be available in several color options, including Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Hot Pink. This variety is slightly different from the color palette of its predecessor, providing users with fresh new choices. The phone will retain a sleek and modern look, with thinner bezels around the display for a more immersive viewing experience​​.

Pricing and Availability

In terms of pricing, the Motorola Razr 50 is expected to be positioned as an affordable foldable phone. Reports suggest that it will be priced at around $999 in the United States and €1,200 in Europe for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This pricing strategy aims to make foldable technology more accessible to a broader audience​​.

The Razr 50 is likely to be officially unveiled in June 2024, following the typical launch schedule of its predecessors. The phone has already appeared on several certification sites, indicating that its release is imminent​.

The Motorola Razr 50 promises to be an exciting addition to the foldable phone market, combining advanced specifications with the nostalgic flip-phone design. With its full cover display, powerful processor, enhanced cameras, and competitive pricing, the Razr 50 is set to attract both tech enthusiasts and those looking for a stylish yet functional smartphone.