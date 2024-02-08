Noise Unveils New Buds Xero with Advanced Sound Technology

Noise, a leading brand in the connected lifestyle sector in India, has introduced the Noise Buds Xero, featuring advanced sound capabilities and design innovations. The product aims to deliver a personal concert experience through its ‘Concert for One’ concept, powered by the Sound+ Algorithm for clear audio output. The Buds Xero are equipped with a 12.4mm driver made from PEEK and Titanium, and an Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system capable of up to 50 dB noise reduction. These features are combined in a stylish matte and chrome finish design, available in three colors.

Key Highlights:

12.4mm PEEK + TITANIUM driver for superior audio quality.

Six-microphone system for clear calls.

Adaptive Hybrid ANC up to 50 dB for noise reduction.

Available in Chrome Blue, Chrome Beige, and Chrome Black with a matte and chrome finish.

Launched at a special price of INR 3,999 across multiple platforms.

The Buds Xero are available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and gonoise.com. They come in Chrome Blue, Chrome Beige, and Chrome Black, offered at a launch day price of INR 3,999.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, commented on the launch, highlighting the brand’s commitment to providing cutting-edge audio experiences and redefining the premium True Wireless Stereo (TWS) landscape. The Noise Buds Xero are designed to offer a steady and noise-free listening experience in various conditions, thanks to the Sound+ Algorithm. This technology ensures clarity by tackling signal-to-noise ratio challenges, eliminating echo, and enhancing speech quality and dynamic range.

The Buds Xero feature industry-leading specifications and design, combining a powerful audio experience with a triple-mic setup for clear conversations. The product also includes a six-microphone system for an improved calling experience, in-ear detection for autoplay and pause, Instacharge™ technology for quick charging, and HyperSync technology for seamless pairing. With an IPX5 water resistance rating and BT v5.3 connectivity, the Buds Xero are designed to be a reliable accessory for outdoor activities.