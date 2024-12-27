Nothing brings Circle to Search with Android 15 update: Eligible devices

Nothing Phone 2, Phone 2a, and Phone 2a Plus now support Circle to Search with the Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 update. The update also includes Shared Widgets, a native Gallery app, and more.

Nothing has announced that its select smartphones are getting support for Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature, following the release of its Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 update earlier this month.

The Circle to Search feature is now available on the Nothing Phone 2, Phone 2a, and Phone 2a Plus with the Nothing OS 3.0 update. These devices passed additional testing to get support for the feature, which debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and select Google Pixel smartphones.

Circle to Search allows users to initiate a visual web search about anything on their smartphone’s display by using circling or scribbling gestures. To use it, long-press the home button or the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen and then circle or scribble over the object on the screen that you want to search.

Nothing OS 3.0: What’s new

Shared Widgets: This feature allows users to interact with widgets from another person’s device directly on their home screen, with support for reactions. Currently, it’s exclusive to Nothing devices and supports square-format Photo Widgets. There are plans to extend this to other widget types in the future.

Native Gallery App: A new gallery app has been introduced, featuring advanced search and editing tools. These include filters, markup options, and automated suggestions to make photo management easier and more efficient.

Lock Screen Enhancements: The lock screen customisation options have been improved, now accessible through a long press. Users can personalise their lock screens with new clock faces and a larger widget area.

Productivity Widgets: New widgets designed to boost productivity, such as a Countdown Widget, are now available.

Smart Drawer: The AI-powered Smart Drawer automatically organises apps into categories, simplifying app access.

Quick Settings: The Quick Settings menu has been redesigned for better usability, with updated visuals and a more intuitive layout.

Camera Updates: Camera performance has been optimised with faster access via widgets, reduced HDR processing times, and improved portrait effects.

Improved Pop-up View: Multitasking is smoother with an upgraded pop-up view that allows resizing and pinning to the screen edge.

The Nothing OS 3.0 update brings a host of new features and improvements to Nothing smartphones, enhancing user experience and productivity. From the innovative Circle to Search functionality and Shared Widgets to the native Gallery app and redesigned Quick Settings, the update offers something for everyone. With its commitment to innovation and user satisfaction, Nothing continues to make waves in the smartphone market.