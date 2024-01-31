OnePlus Joins App Defense Alliance, Enhancing Cybersecurity Measures

OnePlus has announced its partnership with the App Defense Alliance (ADA), marking its entry as the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to join the security coalition. This move is a significant step in OnePlus’s ongoing efforts to fortify user privacy and device security.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus becomes the first OEM partner of the App Defense Alliance.

The partnership aims to strengthen application software against cyber threats.

OnePlus’s OxygenOS 14 features advanced security functions.

The company’s Intelligent Shield program targets malicious applications.

Joining ADA reflects OnePlus’s commitment to a safer app ecosystem.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, emphasized the company’s focus on user privacy and information security, stating, “Our collaboration with ADA will reinforce our commitment to these principles… We are prepared to set new benchmarks in application safety and privacy protection alongside our ADA peers.”

The company has been incorporating robust security features in its products, notably in the OnePlus 12. The device, running on OxygenOS 14, includes advanced security functions such as the Device Security Engine 3.0, an enhanced Security Center, Strong Box chip-level encryption, Auto Pixelate 2.0, and Photo Management Permission settings. These features collectively aim to provide comprehensive user protection.

Further, OnePlus’s participation in the ADA highlights the alliance’s recognition of the company’s efforts in ensuring user safety. By joining ADA, OnePlus demonstrates not only its commitment to delivering secure devices and services but also its readiness to share expertise and engage in collaborative projects. This initiative is expected to contribute to a safer app ecosystem globally. As OnePlus continues to innovate, it reassures consumers of its dedication to maintaining high standards in security and privacy.