OnePlus Nord 4 Pre-Orders Now Live on Amazon India: A Mid-Range Powerhouse

The recently launched OnePlus Nord 4 has officially landed on Amazon India for pre-order, generating excitement among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados alike. With a starting price of Rs 29,999, this latest offering from OnePlus aims to disrupt the mid-range smartphone market, delivering a compelling combination of enhanced features, powerful performance, and competitive pricing.

OnePlus has strategically positioned the Nord 4 as an enticing upgrade from its predecessor, introducing several notable improvements while maintaining an attractive price point. To further entice potential buyers, the company has rolled out a range of enticing deals and discounts, making the Nord 4 an even more compelling proposition.

Price and Variants:

The OnePlus Nord 4 comes in two storage configurations, catering to varying user needs. The base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is available for Rs 29,999. Meanwhile, users seeking more storage capacity can opt for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, priced at Rs 32,999. Prime members can enjoy additional savings of Rs 2,000 through an instant discount when using their SBI credit card for EMI transactions, making the Nord 4 even more accessible. Even non-EMI transactions with the SBI card qualify for a Rs 750 discount, sweetening the deal for a wider range of buyers.

Cutting-Edge Display and Performance:

The OnePlus Nord 4 boasts a stunning 6.74-inch OLED display that promises an immersive visual experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate, users can expect smoother scrolling, fluid animations, and enhanced responsiveness, whether gaming, browsing the web, or consuming multimedia content. The display also reaches a peak brightness of 2150 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, a capable processor designed to handle demanding tasks with ease. Coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the Nord 4 promises smooth multitasking and efficient app performance. Users can choose between 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, videos, and other files.

Photography Prowess:

The OnePlus Nord 4 doesn’t disappoint in the camera department either. It features a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT600 sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS). This technology helps capture sharper, clearer images and videos, especially in low-light conditions. Complementing the primary sensor is an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, which allows users to capture expansive landscapes and group photos. On the front, the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Enhanced Software Experience:

OnePlus is known for its clean and intuitive OxygenOS, and the Nord 4 builds upon this legacy with OxygenOS 14.1, based on Android 14. The latest iteration of OxygenOS brings several new features and enhancements to the table, including AI-powered tools like AI Summarizer, AI Text Translator, AI Audio Summarizer, and AI Note Summarizer. These tools leverage artificial intelligence to streamline tasks, improve productivity, and enhance the overall user experience.

Long-Term Software Support:

OnePlus is committed to providing its users with a sustainable software experience. The Nord 4 is promised four years of Android OS upgrades, ensuring that users can stay up-to-date with the latest features and security patches for an extended period. This commitment to longevity makes the Nord 4 a wise investment for those who value long-term usability.

Pre-Order Now:

With its impressive feature set, competitive pricing, and enticing pre-order offers, the OnePlus Nord 4 is poised to capture the attention of a wide range of smartphone users. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast seeking the latest advancements or a budget-conscious consumer looking for value, the Nord 4 may just be the perfect fit. Head over to Amazon India to pre-order yours today and experience the future of mid-range smartphones