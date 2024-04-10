OnePlus Nord CE4 Leads Sales on Amazon.in’s First Day

The OnePlus Nord CE4 has quickly become the most sold smartphone in the INR 20,000 to 25,000 price range on its first sale day on Amazon.in, marking a significant achievement for the OnePlus brand.

Key Highlights:

The OnePlus Nord CE4, launched on 1st April, leads sales in its price segment on Amazon.in during its debut.

Available in two storage variants, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at INR 24,999 and INR 26,999 respectively.

Features include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging, and OxygenOS 14.

The device, offered in Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome, has been praised for balancing high performance and affordability. It’s powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and boasts an impressive 5,500mAh battery, supporting 100W SUPERVOOC charging. The smartphone is also equipped with OxygenOS 14, providing an efficient and user-friendly interface.

According to CMR’s Smartphone OS User Experience study, OxygenOS leads in user satisfaction with a 92% rating. New features such as Aqua Touch, ProXDR technology, and RAM-Vita, previously exclusive to OnePlus’s flagship series, are now available in the Nord CE4, enhancing its appeal.

Ranjeet Singh, Director of Sales at OnePlus India, expressed gratitude towards the community for the smartphone’s successful launch and emphasized the brand’s commitment to delivering premium technology. Ranjit Babu, Director- Wireless & TV at Amazon India, also congratulated OnePlus on the Nord CE4’s success, highlighting the brand’s consistent ability to meet customer expectations with their innovative products.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is part of OnePlus’s efforts to offer high-end features at accessible prices. It’s available for purchase on OnePlus’s website, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and various offline retailers.

For further information and to purchase the OnePlus Nord CE4, visit OnePlus’s official site or Amazon.in.