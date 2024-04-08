Oppo A38 Receives Price Cut in India

Discover the latest price cut for the Oppo A38 in India. Explore its features, including a 90Hz display, 50MP camera, and more, making it an attractive choice for smartphone buyers.

In an exciting update for smartphone enthusiasts, the Oppo A38 has witnessed a notable price cut in India. Originally introduced at a launch price of Rs. 12,999 for its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, this device has garnered attention for its impressive specifications and features, making it a strong contender in the competitive mid-range smartphone market. The Oppo A38 stands out with its 6.56-inch display boasting a 90Hz refresh rate, dual rear cameras with a 50MP main sensor, and a substantial 5000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging.

The Oppo A38 is engineered to cater to a broad spectrum of users, emphasizing both performance and multimedia capabilities. At its heart lies the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, promising smooth multitasking and efficient performance across daily tasks and gaming. Its storage capabilities are expandable up to 1TB via microSD, ensuring ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The device runs on Android v13, offering a seamless and up-to-date software experience.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Oppo A38’s dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor complemented by a 2MP depth sensor. This combination allows for detailed photos with rich color accuracy. The front-facing 5MP camera ensures selfie lovers are not left out, offering clear and vibrant self-portraits.

Battery life is a key concern for many users, and the Oppo A38 addresses this with a robust 5000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging. This means users can expect extended usage times without frequent recharges, keeping them connected throughout the day.

From a design perspective, the Oppo A38 does not disappoint. It features a sleek build, available in eye-catching Glowing Black and Glowing Gold color options. The phone also incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and convenience.

The price adjustment makes the Oppo A38 an even more attractive option for those seeking a feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank. It is available across leading online platforms, including Flipkart, ensuring easy access for potential buyers across India.

This move by Oppo to reduce the price of the A38 is indicative of the brand’s strategy to remain competitive and appealing in the bustling Indian smartphone market. With this price cut, Oppo aims to attract a wider audience, offering them a chance to experience premium features at a more accessible price point.