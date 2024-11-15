Orange You Glad iQOO Neo10 is Coming? Design and Features Revealed

15/11/2024
Sumit Kumar
2 Min Read
iQOO is gearing up to launch its new Neo10 series, and details are starting to emerge about what users can expect from these upcoming phones. Product manager @Neo_beta recently offered a sneak peek at the design, showcasing a striking orange colorway, a flat screen with subtly curved edges, and a revamped camera module with OIS prominently displayed.

A Closer Look at the iQOO Neo10 Series

Display: The Neo10 series will feature an 8T LTPO display across all models. This technology is designed to provide both smooth visuals and improved power efficiency.

Performance: iQOO is emphasizing performance with this series. All phones will come equipped with dual-core processing, further enhanced by iQOO’s own dedicated gaming chip. This combination aims to deliver a superior gaming experience with optimized “super-resolution” and high frame rates. Rumors suggest the series will include models powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Dimensity 9400 processors.

Battery: Large battery capacity coupled with 120W fast charging will be standard across the Neo10 series, ensuring users can stay powered up throughout their day.

Other Notable Features

All Neo10 series phones will include ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for secure and convenient unlocking. These sensors will also support “one-swipe” entry for added speed.

While iQOO has yet to announce an official release date, the Neo10 series is already generating buzz for its combination of sleek design, powerful performance, and gaming-focused features.

Sumit Kumar

Sumit Kumar, an alumnus of PDM Bahadurgarh, specializes in tech industry coverage and gadget reviews with 8 years of experience. His work provides in-depth, reliable tech insights and has earned him a reputation as a key tech commentator in national tech space. With a keen eye for the latest tech trends and a thorough approach to every review, Sumit provides insightful and reliable information to help readers stay informed about cutting-edge technology.

