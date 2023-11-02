Philips Launches New Audio Lineup Ahead of Festive Season

Philips has expanded its audio product range with the introduction of various new devices, including a soundbar, party speaker, tower speakers, and a multimedia speaker.

Key Highlights:

Robust Audio Lineup: The launch includes the TAB4218 soundbar, TAX5708 party speaker, SPA9085, SPA9125, and SPA9160 tower speakers, as well as the SPA8170 multimedia speaker.

Festival Therapy Campaign: Offers customers low down payment options, Spin & Win offers with prizes up to 4.5 Lakh, and a complimentary OTT Play subscription.

Innovative Features: The new range boasts impressive sound outputs, Dynamic Bass Boost, party light modes, multiple connectivity options, and built-in handles and wheels for portability.

Product Availability: The lineup will be available across leading retail and e-commerce platforms.

As the festive season in India gains momentum, TPV Technology has unveiled an array of Philips audio products designed to cater to various audio needs. The refreshed product range includes the TAB4218 soundbar, the TAX5708 party speaker, SPA9085, SPA9125, and SPA9160 tower speakers, and the SPA8170 multimedia speaker. These devices come equipped with features aimed at enhancing the user’s listening experience and are being promoted through Philips’ ‘Festival Therapy’ campaign.

This campaign presents customers with the chance to own Philips audio products at a minimal down payment of Rs. 1* and includes enticing offers such as Spin & Win, where customers can win gifts up to 4.5 Lakh, alongside a complimentary subscription to OTT Play, which features 16 OTT apps.

The TAB4218 soundbar delivers a 120W sound output and comes with a wired subwoofer, promising an immersive audio experience. The TAX5708 party speaker is built for entertainment with Dynamic Bass Boost, multiple light modes, and easy portability. The tower speakers – SPA9085, SPA9125, and SPA9160 – offer powerful sound outputs of up to 160W, with wireless microphones for karaoke and a wooden frame construction to enhance sound quality. Lastly, the SPA8170 multimedia speaker provides 100W of sound output and versatile connectivity options.

Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head at TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd., said during the launch, “We are thrilled to unveil our newest lineup of audio products in the spirit of the festive season. The consistent demand for high-quality audio products encouraged us to introduce this meticulously curated range that caters to the distinct preferences of audiophiles.”

The product pricing is as follows:

Philips SPA9085 tower speaker: INR 19,990

Philips SPA9125 tower speaker: INR 28,990

Philips SPA9160 tower speaker: INR 30,990

Philips TAX5708 party speaker: INR 38,990

Philips TAB4218 soundbar: INR 13,490

Philips SPA8170 multimedia speaker: INR 9,490

The new Philips tower speakers offer impressive sound outputs, wireless microphones for karaoke, and a wide range of connectivity options. The party speaker is designed with a Dynamic Bass Boost and party light modes, and the soundbar offers multiple connectivity options along with 3 EQ modes for a tailored audio experience. The multimedia speaker features a 6.5” wired subwoofer and also provides diverse connectivity options for seamless use with various devices.