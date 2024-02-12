POCO X6 12GB/256GB Variant Launches in India

POCO India has launched the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the POCO X6, available exclusively on Flipkart for INR 20,999. This new offering comes in two color options, Mirror Black and Snowstorm White, and includes a discount for ICICI card users or through a product exchange offer.

Key Highlights:

Exclusive availability on Flipkart at a discounted price of INR 20,999.

at a discounted price of INR 20,999. Two color options : Mirror Black and Snowstorm White.

: Mirror Black and Snowstorm White. Discounts available for ICICI Credit/Debit card transactions or product exchange.

available for ICICI Credit/Debit card transactions or product exchange. Equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor for enhanced performance.

for enhanced performance. Features a 6.67″ AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. AI-powered triple camera system and a 5100mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

and a 5100mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Supports 10 5G bands and runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

and runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Guarantees three major Android updates and four years of security patch updates.

The POCO X6 introduces significant improvements in performance and design, leveraging the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and a 4nm platform. Its 6.67″ AMOLED display provides a superior viewing experience with Dolby Vision and a high refresh rate. The device is designed for durability and style, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The triple camera setup offers high-quality photography, supported by a robust battery with fast charging capabilities.

Security features include an In-Display Fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock, ensuring a secure and convenient unlocking mechanism. With its wide support for 5G networks and a user-friendly interface through MIUI 14 based on Android 13, the POCO X6 is poised to deliver a comprehensive and cutting-edge smartphone experience. It also commits to long-term software support, with three major Android updates and four years of security patches.