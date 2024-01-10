Portronics Dash 6: A Versatile 15W Bluetooth Speaker and LED Lantern

Portronics, a well-known brand in portable gadgets, has added a new product to its audio range – the Dash 6. This device combines the functions of a Bluetooth speaker and an LED light, offering versatility for a range of settings such as parties, picnics, and camping trips.

Key Highlights:

Portronics Dash 6 functions as a 15W Bluetooth speaker and a versatile LED lantern.

Features Bluetooth 5.3V for audio connectivity and an integrated control panel.

Boasts an IPX65 certification, making it water- and dust-resistant.

Offers two LED modes, including a flickering light mode that mimics dancing flames.

Includes built-in natural sounds for creating a soothing ambiance.

Supports True Wireless Stereo (TWS) for pairing with another Dash 6 speaker.

Provides up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a USB Type-C charging cable included.

The Dash 6 is designed to resemble a traditional lantern and functions accordingly. It is equipped with a 15-watt speaker that utilizes the latest Bluetooth 5.3V technology for connecting to various devices. The speaker also includes an integrated control panel for easy navigation through playlists and adjusting playback and LED light modes.

In terms of durability, the Dash 6 carries an IPX65 certification, ensuring its resistance to water and dust. This makes it suitable for outdoor use, such as by the poolside or at the beach. The speaker features two LED modes: a flickering lights mode, which creates an effect similar to dancing flames, and a constant light mode for steady illumination.

For those seeking to create a calming atmosphere, the speaker comes with built-in natural sounds. These include white noise options like rain, bonfires, running water, chirping birds, and thunderstorms. Users can also set ‘auto-off’ timers for these white noise sessions, with durations of up to 90 minutes.

An additional feature of the Dash 6 is its support for True Wireless Stereo (TWS), allowing users to connect it with another Dash 6 speaker. This connection can create a more powerful 30W stereo sound effect. The speaker’s built-in rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime and can be recharged using the included USB Type-C cable.

The Portronics Dash 6 is available for purchase on the official website, Portronics.com, at an introductory price of INR 2,799. It also comes with a 12-month warranty and is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other online and offline stores.