Portronics Unveils Beem 430 Smart LED Projector for Enhanced Home Viewing

Portronics, a well-known brand in the portable gadgets segment in India, has announced the addition of the Beem 430 Smart LED Projector to its range. The projector is designed to offer a blend of high-definition video projection and ease of use, making it a viable alternative to large flat-screen televisions for home entertainment.

Key Highlights:

High-Definition Projection : Beem 430 features a 10,000 lumens LED light, supporting up to 4K display resolution and 1080p Full HD native resolution.

: Beem 430 features a 10,000 lumens LED light, supporting up to 4K display resolution and 1080p Full HD native resolution. Sound Quality : Dolby-certified with built-in 14-watt speakers, it also offers Bluetooth connectivity for external audio sources.

: Dolby-certified with built-in 14-watt speakers, it also offers Bluetooth connectivity for external audio sources. Streaming and Connectivity : Comes preloaded with streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. Includes 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports, and an AUX port for diverse connections.

: Comes preloaded with streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. Includes 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports, and an AUX port for diverse connections. User-Friendly Features : Equipped with Auto Keystone Correction and Auto Focus for optimal viewing, and allows screen mirroring from smartphones.

: Equipped with Auto Keystone Correction and Auto Focus for optimal viewing, and allows screen mirroring from smartphones. Versatile Display Size : Can project on screens ranging from 45 inches to 200 inches.

: Can project on screens ranging from 45 inches to 200 inches. Availability and Pricing: Priced at INR 34,449 with a 12-month warranty, available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and various offline stores.

The Beem 430’s 10,000 lumens LED light source ensures bright and clear image quality, even in rooms with ambient light. Its 4K display resolution capability, coupled with 1080p Full HD native resolution, promises crisp and detailed visuals. The projector’s Dolby certification highlights its focus on delivering superior sound quality, further enhanced by its built-in 14-watt speakers. Bluetooth connectivity provides additional options for audio output, catering to various entertainment needs, including music, movies, and games.

Addressing the growing demand for easy access to digital content, the Beem 430 comes pre-installed with popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. Its wide range of connectivity options includes 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports, and an AUX port, making it compatible with TV set-top boxes, speaker systems, pen drives, gaming consoles, and more. The screen mirroring feature adds another dimension to its functionality, allowing users to project content from their smartphones onto a larger screen.

The projector is not just about performance but also convenience. Features like Auto Keystone Correction and Auto Focus ensure a perfect display alignment every time, making it user-friendly. The compact build of the Beem 430 offers versatility in display size, ranging from a modest 45 inches to an impressive 200 inches, suitable for different room sizes and viewing preferences.

The Portronics Beem 430 Smart LED Projector is currently available at an introductory discounted price of INR 34,449, backed by a 12-month warranty. It can be purchased from major online platforms like Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, as well as from various offline stores. This launch marks another step by Portronics in providing innovative solutions to enhance the home entertainment experience.