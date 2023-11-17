pTron Unveils Reflect MaxPro and Flash Smartwatches

pTron, a digital lifestyle, audio, and wearables accessories brand based in India, is set to launch its latest smartwatches, Reflect Max Pro and Reflect Flash, on November 18, 2023. These smartwatches offer a combination of advanced features, sleek design, and affordability, catering to both tech enthusiasts and fitness-conscious users.

Key Highlights:

Reflect Max Pro features a 2.05-inch display, 15-day standby time, and is available in six colors at ₹999.

Reflect Flash includes a round dial, emergency call alerts, and social media connectivity, available at Rs 1399.

Both models boast high brightness, smooth refresh rates, premium build quality, and comprehensive health tracking capabilities.

Reflect Max Pro offers Bluetooth calling, sports mode, sleep tracker, and diverse watch faces.

Reflect Flash comes with a zinc alloy full metal case, full touch display, and a flexible TPU strap.

pTron, while maintaining its commitment to innovation and quality, is introducing the Reflect Max Pro and Reflect Flash smartwatches. Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO of pTron, emphasized the company’s dedication to providing advanced solutions for customers, aiming to transform how individuals manage their health and personal style through these devices.

The flagship model of the Reflect series, Reflect Max Pro, is distinguished by its 2.05-inch display, delivering a visually impressive experience. It stands out with a 15-day standby time and is offered in a variety of colors: Black, Gold, Blue, Silver, Pink, and Green, allowing users to personalize their choice.

Reflect Flash, a round dial smartwatch, underscores pTron’s commitment to technology and customer safety with features like fast emergency call alerts and social media connectivity. It is designed for comfort and style, available in Black, Blue, Gold, and Silver.

Reflect MaxPro is equipped with several features:

A 2.01″ display with 600 NITs brightness.

A 60 Hz refresh rate for smooth transitions.

A durable metal frame with a 2.5D curved display glass.

Functional crown for enhanced interaction.

Seamless Bluetooth calling and comprehensive health tracking.

A sports mode suitable for various fitness activities.

Sleep tracker and extended battery life up to 15 days.

Over 100 watch faces for personalization.

Reflect Flash shares similar specifications with the Reflect Max Pro and includes:

A zinc alloy full metal case for durability.

A 1.32-inch full touch 2.5D curved display.

A comfortable and stylish flexible TPU strap.

An extended standby time of 10 days.

With the introduction of Reflect Max Pro and Reflect Flash, pTron aims to enhance the smartwatch market, offering advanced technology and stylish designs at affordable prices. These smartwatches are part of pTron’s expanding lineup in the digital accessories domain.