Samsung Bixby Adds Cricket Features for Fans in India

Samsung India has recently enhanced its voice assistant, Bixby, with new features specifically for cricket enthusiasts. These features include real-time updates on cricket match scores, points tables, and schedules of upcoming matches, including the cricket world cup. The upgrade, developed in collaboration with Sportskeeda, aims to streamline access to sports updates for users across India.

Key Highlights:

Bixby now provides real-time cricket scores, points table updates, and match schedules.

The new features are powered by Sportskeeda, a leading sports content platform.

Users can access updates through voice commands on Samsung devices.

The upgrade is available to all existing Bixby users without additional installations.

Samsung’s partnership with Sportskeeda reflects a commitment to enhancing sports accessibility in India.

Samsung’s Bixby has transformed from a basic voice assistant to a comprehensive AI platform, accessible on a range of devices, including smartphones, wearables, and digital appliances. With the latest features, users can inquire about cricket scores and schedules through simple voice commands like “What’s the score?” or “Show me upcoming matches,” receiving immediate responses.

Balaji Hariharan, Senior Director and Head of Product Management at Samsung Research Institute, Bangalore, emphasized the significance of cricket in India and how Bixby Cricket aligns with the country’s passion for the sport. This feature is expected to provide a convenient way for fans to stay updated, especially during ongoing and upcoming major tournaments.

Ajay Pratap Singh, CEO of Sportskeeda, expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the goal of delivering prompt and accurate sports information to Samsung users. He noted that this integration allows users to enjoy comprehensive coverage of international and local cricket matches through simple voice commands.

The introduction of Indian English in the Bixby 2.0 update in May 2021 has further tailored the user experience for Indian consumers. This update has enabled Bixby to understand and respond to local nuances, including names, places, relationships, and specific content preferences. These enhancements are part of Samsung’s ongoing efforts to provide a more personalized and efficient user experience.