Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo to Launch in India on May 22 for Rs. 1299

Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo launching in India on May 22 for Rs. 1,299, featuring ANC, 40-hour battery life, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Realme is set to launch its latest audio accessory, the Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo, in India on May 22, 2024. Priced at Rs. 1,299, these neckband-style earphones aim to offer an affordable yet feature-rich audio experience for users.

Key Features and Specifications

Active Noise Cancellation and Battery Life

One of the standout features of the Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo is the inclusion of active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 30 dB, allowing users to enjoy their music without being disturbed by surrounding noise. The earphones also boast an impressive battery life, with up to 40 hours of playback time when ANC is turned off, and around 26 hours with ANC enabled. A quick 50-minute charge is enough to fully power the earphones​​.

Audio Quality and Connectivity

The Buds Wireless 3 Neo are equipped with 13.6mm dynamic drivers designed to deliver deep bass and clear sound quality. They support 360-degree spatial audio, enhancing the listening experience by providing a more immersive sound. Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring stable connections and compatibility with a wide range of devices. Additionally, the earphones support Google Fast Pair, making it easy to connect them to Android devices​​.

Design and Durability

Realme offers the Buds Wireless 3 Neo in multiple color options, including Bass Yellow, Pure Black, and Vitality White. The design features magnetic earbuds that automatically power on when separated and power off when joined together. For those who lead an active lifestyle, the earphones come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, providing durability against sweat and light rain​.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo will be available for purchase starting May 22, 2024, through various online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Realme website, as well as offline retail stores. The introductory price of Rs. 1,299 makes these earphones an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers looking for high-quality audio features​.

With its competitive pricing and robust feature set, the Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo is poised to be a popular choice among consumers in India. The combination of active noise cancellation, long battery life, and enhanced audio quality ensures that these earphones offer excellent value for money.