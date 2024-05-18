What is Spotify’s Song Psychic Feature and How to Use It

Discover Spotify's new Song Psychic feature that answers your questions with song recommendations. Learn how to use this fun and interactive tool.

Spotify has introduced a fun and interactive feature called Song Psychic, which provides song recommendations based on user questions. Here’s everything you need to know about this new addition.

What is Song Psychic?

Spotify’s Song Psychic is an in-app feature designed to answer user questions with song suggestions. Launched on February 29, 2024, this tool is inspired by the popular Magic 8 Ball toy, providing a whimsical way for users to get music recommendations. The feature utilizes a psychedelic, crystal ball-style animation and sound, adding a mystical touch to the experience.

How Does it Work?

Song Psychic is accessible to both free and Premium Spotify users. To use this feature, follow these steps:

Open Spotify App: Ensure your Spotify app is updated to the latest version. Search for Song Psychic: Tap the search icon at the bottom of the screen, then type “Song Psychic” in the search bar. Select the Feature: From the search results, tap on the Song Psychic option labeled as Genre. Get Started: Tap on “Get Started” to enter the interactive experience. Choose a Category: The feature presents nine different categories to choose from, such as school, friends and family, love, career, and more. Ask a Question: After selecting a category, either choose a pre-set question or type keywords to generate related questions. Note that you cannot create custom questions. Receive a Song Suggestion: Once a question is selected, Song Psychic will suggest a song that corresponds to your query. Play and Share: Tap “Play on Spotify” to listen to the suggested song. If you don’t like the recommendation, you can tap the replay icon for a new suggestion. Additionally, you can share the song with friends.

Why Use Song Psychic?

Spotify developed Song Psychic to engage users in a playful and creative way. This feature not only entertains but also showcases Spotify’s extensive music library and advanced recommendation algorithms. The idea was inspired by the numerous “psychic-related” playlists created by users globally, highlighting the community’s interest in blending music with cosmic themes.