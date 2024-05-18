Realme to Launch Buds Wireless 3 Neo on May 22 for INR 1,299

Realme is set to launch its latest AIoT product, the Buds Wireless 3 Neo, on 22nd May. The earbuds will be available for purchase on realme.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart for INR 1,299.

Key Highlights

Launch date: 22nd May 2024

Price: INR 1,299

Available on: realme.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart

Features: 13.4 mm Dynamic Bass driver, 32-hour battery life, AI ENC Call Noise Reduction, 45ms Ultra Low Latency, dual device connection, IP55 water and dust resistance

Color options: Blue, Black, Green

Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo Features

The Buds Wireless 3 Neo are designed with a 13.4 mm Dynamic Bass driver to deliver enhanced bass. The earbuds promise up to 32 hours of battery life, ensuring long-lasting use. For better call quality, they feature AI ENC Call Noise Reduction.

Gamers and multimedia users will appreciate the 45ms Ultra Low Latency, which ensures a seamless experience. Additionally, the dual device connection feature allows users to switch between devices without hassle. The earbuds are also built to withstand water and dust with an IP55 rating.

Availability and Pricing

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo will be available in three colors: Blue, Black, and Green. They are priced at INR 1,299 and will go on sale from 22nd May 2024 at 02:30 PM on realme.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.