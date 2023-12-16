realme Introduces the realme C67 5G: A Feature-Packed Champion Series Smartphone

realme, a prominent smartphone provider, has unveiled its first 5G smartphone in the “Champion” series, the realme C67 5G. Here are the key highlights of this exciting new device:

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset for powerful performance

Equipped with 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging and a massive 5000mAh battery

Features a 50MP AI Camera for high-quality photography

Boasts a 120Hz Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display with Mini Capsule 2.0

Available in two attractive colors: Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple

Comes in two storage variants: 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB

Early Access Sale with discounts starting from December 16, 2023

First Sale begins on December 20, 2023

The realme C67 5G is a significant addition to the Champion series, offering users a blend of high-quality features at an affordable price point. It boasts a powerful 50MP AI camera, enabling users to capture stunning photos, and a 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the device features the new Mini Capsule 2.0, enhancing its visual appeal.

One of the standout features of the realme C67 5G is its fast charging capability. With 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging and a 5000mAh battery, the device can go from 1% to 50% battery in just 29 minutes. This ensures that users can stay connected and powered up throughout the day without long charging times.

Under the hood, the realme C67 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset, providing a seamless and efficient operating experience. It offers up to 6GB of Dynamic RAM and 128GB of storage, allowing users to multitask smoothly and store their favorite content.

The device’s design is slim and ergonomic, with a 7.89mm ultra-slim body that ensures a comfortable grip. It is available in two stunning colors: Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple, catering to various style preferences.

During the Early Access Sale, starting from December 16, 2023, users can enjoy discounts of INR 2000 on the realme C67 5G (4GB + 128GB) along with bank offers and coupons worth INR 1000 on realme.com and Flipkart.com. The mainline store availability begins on the same day. The First Sale is scheduled for December 20, 2023, offering users a discount of INR 1500 on the realme C67 5G (4GB + 128GB) with additional bank offers and coupons.

In conclusion, the realme C67 5G aims to make 5G technology accessible to all users, delivering a compelling device with advanced features at a competitive price point. With its powerful chipset, fast charging, impressive camera, and sleek design, it sets a new standard for innovation in the smartphone industry.