realme P1 Pro 5G to Go on Sale for INR 17,999 on realme Savings Day

realme has announced a special sale for its recently launched realme P1 Pro 5G. The “realme Savings Day” campaign will take place on May 21st, from 12 noon to 12 midnight, on realme.com and Flipkart.com.

Key Highlights:

Sale date: May 21st, 12 noon to 12 midnight

Discounted price: INR 17,999 for 8GB+128GB variant

Discounted price: INR 19,999 for 8GB+256GB variant

Available colors: Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue

Available platforms: realme.com and Flipkart.com

Product Features

The realme P1 Pro 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G chipset and a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). It features a 120Hz Curved Vision Display and comes in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

Pricing and Offers

The regular prices for the realme P1 Pro 5G are INR 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 22,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. However, during the “realme Savings Day” campaign, buyers can avail special discounts and additional bank offers:

8GB+128GB Variant: Regular price: INR 21,999 Offer price: INR 17,999 (includes a discount of INR 2,000 and an additional bank offer of INR 2,000)

8GB+256GB Variant: Regular price: INR 22,999 Offer price: INR 19,999 (includes a discount of INR 2,000 and an additional bank offer of INR 1,000)



How to Avail the Offers

The sale is limited to May 21st, from 12 noon to 12 midnight, on realme.com and Flipkart.com. Buyers can take advantage of these offers during this time window.

Availability

The realme P1 Pro 5G will be available in two colors, Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue. Both variants can be purchased through realme.com and Flipkart.com during the “realme Savings Day” campaign.

Conclusion

realme’s “Savings Day” campaign offers a significant discount on the P1 Pro 5G, making it an attractive option for consumers looking for a high-performance smartphone at a reduced price.