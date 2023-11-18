Primebook WiFi laptop Review – A very versatile on-the-go Android powered Laptop

The expanding reach of the Internet worldwide has opened up new opportunities, particularly in the realm of free learning. Gone are the days when quality education came with a hefty price tag. However, to access these free resources, a quality smartphone or laptop is still essential. Enter the Primebook, an innovative creation from an Indian startup. Positioned as a fully functional laptop at the cost of a smartphone, the Primebook 4G is already in the market.

Now, the company has introduced the more affordable Primebook WiFi model, priced at an effective INR 9,990. For this amount, the Primebook WiFi offers an 11” display, a full-sized keyboard, a MediaTek chip, custom PrimeOS with numerous apps, and a long-lasting battery. We have been using the Primebook WiFi model for over two weeks now and here’s our full review.

Primebook WiFi Specifications

Processor: MediaTek MT8183

MediaTek MT8183 Graphics adapter: NA

NA Memory: 4GB

4GB Display: 11.6-inch HD, IPS, glossy: No

11.6-inch HD, IPS, glossy: No Storage: 64GB eMMC

64GB eMMC Connections: USB Type C, 2 x USB Type A, mini HDMI, Audio Connections: Combo audio

USB Type C, 2 x USB Type A, mini HDMI, Audio Connections: Combo audio Networking: 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2

802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2 Operating System: PrimeOS (based on Android 11)

PrimeOS (based on Android 11) Camera: 720p@30fps

720p@30fps Additional features: Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: 6-row chiclet

Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: 6-row chiclet Weight: 1 kg

Design and Display

The Primebook WiFi sports a straightforward and generic design in a sole Black color option, constructed entirely from cost-effective plastic. The laptop’s size offers convenience for a wide range of users. While the build quality features an all-plastic construction, the 11.6-inch display showcases noticeable bezels, which, for some users, might raise aesthetic concerns.

An improvement could have been achieved with a textured plastic finish to mitigate fingerprint smudges, providing a more polished appearance. Impressively, despite its budget-friendly price tag, the Primebook WiFi ensures essential ports are not compromised. The right side accommodates a USB port, a Type C slot for both data and charging, and a mini-HDMI slot. Meanwhile, the left side features an additional USB port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Regarding the display, the Primebook WiFi incorporates an 11.6-inch HD IPS panel with a 1366×768 px resolution. While these figures may not initially grab attention, considering the laptop’s price and size, the display proves satisfactory. It offers reasonably accurate color reproduction and boasts above-average brightness levels. While it may not excel in content viewing, it serves well for basic functions and, notably, for educational purposes, making it a valuable choice within its price range.

Software and Performance

The Primebook WiFi runs on a modified Android version, PrimeOS, presenting a user interface akin to Android smartphones. Tailored from Android 11, the UI is optimized for pointers and includes a custom app store. Core apps like Google Docs, Sheets, and Chrome are available, although the app experience may differ from regular Android. The OS is satisfactory but offers room for improvement.

Powered by the MediaTek MT8183 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage, the Primebook WiFi mirrors budget Chromebooks, lacking Google branding and support. The processor effectively handles basic tasks, demonstrating efficiency in web browsing, app switching, media consumption, and e-learning. The laptop’s keyboard, with its responsive and tactile keys, provides a comfortable typing experience with ample key size and sharp feedback. However, the trackpad exhibits occasional issues, losing pointer accuracy and requiring correction.

The Primebook WiFi also comes with a 2MP webcam, the laptop delivers grainy video quality akin to budget smartphones, fulfilling basic requirements. The speakers provide adequate volume, although audio quality, like the webcam, falls within an average range. Despite these limitations, the Primebook WiFi proves effective for everyday tasks and e-learning, offering a commendable performance within its budget constraints.

Battery Life

The Primebook WiFi boasts a claimed 8-hour battery life, yet in our real-world testing, it provided nearly 6 hours on a single charge. Targeted primarily at school kids, the laptop can effortlessly endure a full school day, even under heavy usage. With moderate use, it’s possible to stretch the battery life to cover two days.

In contrast to the Primebook 4G’s barrel power connector, the Primebook WiFi adopts a USB Type C connector, offering fast charging capabilities. Using a standard wall charger, the laptop can be fully charged in a speedy 100 minutes. This feature adds practical convenience, ensuring swift charging times for users, and enhancing the overall usability of the device

The Verdict

The Primebook WiFi is a straightforward, budget-friendly laptop designed with accessibility in mind, particularly catering to students. Tailored for basic tasks like assignment writing, internet research, and educational video content, it serves as an ideal companion for students. Despite minor inconveniences while multitasking due to the OS not being fully optimized for laptops, its functionality resembles that of an Android phone.

Priced at INR 9,990, it offers a compact design, above-average build quality, a serviceable display, a responsive 6-row keyboard, a brisk processor, and impressive battery life. For first-time laptop buyers constrained by a tight budget, the Primebook WiFi stands as a valuable entry-level option.

Design & Build

Display

Performance

Software

Battery

Price 3.9 Summary The Primebook WiFi is a straightforward, budget-friendly laptop designed with accessibility in mind, particularly catering to students. Tailored for basic tasks like assignment writing, internet research, and educational video content, it serves as an ideal companion for students. Pros Budget Friendly

Very Well Built

Good For Web Browsing Cons OS Still Needs Some Refinements

Trackpad Needs Optimization