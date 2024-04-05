Samsung India Announces Galaxy M15 5G Pre-booking Offers

Pre-book the new Samsung Galaxy M15 5G on Amazon.in and enjoy exclusive offers, including a discounted travel adapter and No-cost EMI options. Experience its AMOLED display and long-lasting battery.

Samsung India has unveiled pre-booking offers for the Galaxy M15 5G, allowing customers to secure their device in advance on Amazon.in. With a deposit of INR 999, pre-bookers can obtain a Samsung 25W travel adapter for INR 299, significantly discounted from its original price of INR 1699. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit card holders can benefit from a 3-month No-cost EMI option. The Galaxy M15 5G, featuring a Super AMOLED display and a 6000 mAh battery, aims to enhance the mobile experience with its long-lasting power and sharp display quality. It will be available in Celestial Blue, Stone Grey, and Blue Topaz.

Key Highlights:

Pre-booking available with a deposit of INR 999 on Amazon.in.

Exclusive offer on Samsung 25W travel adapter for pre-bookers.

3-month No-cost EMI for HDFC Bank credit card holders.

Features include a Super AMOLED display, a 6000 mAh battery, and a 50MP triple camera setup.

Available in three colors: Celestial Blue, Stone Grey, and Blue Topaz.

Four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates promised.

The Galaxy M15 5G is set to launch in India on April 8, featuring a design in line with the premium Galaxy series. It includes a Super AMOLED display for enhanced viewing and a large 6000 mAh battery, designed to last up to two days on a single charge. This supports extended use for entertainment or productivity without frequent recharging.

Camera and Software Updates

The device boasts a 50MP triple camera setup, equipped with Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) to minimize video blur and distortion from shaky movements. A 13MP front camera is included for high-quality selfies. Additionally, the Galaxy M15 5G will receive four Android version upgrades and five years of security updates, ensuring the device stays current with the latest features and security measures.