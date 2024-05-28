Samsung Introduces Galaxy F55 with New Colors

Samsung launches Galaxy F55 in Raisin Black and Apricot Crush, featuring Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, 50 MP triple camera, 5000 mAh battery, and 45W fast charging.

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy F55, a mid-range smartphone that brings a fresh aesthetic to the company’s F-series lineup. The Galaxy F55 is available in two new colors: Raisin Black and Apricot Crush, both featuring a premium vegan leather finish. This stylish update is aimed at consumers looking for a blend of performance and design.

Key Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F55 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, ensuring robust performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming. It boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant colors and smooth scrolling. The device is equipped with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Galaxy F55’s versatile camera setup. The rear triple-camera system includes a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. This combination allows users to capture a wide range of shots, from expansive landscapes to detailed close-ups. On the front, there’s a 50 MP selfie camera, designed to deliver high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

Battery and Charging

The Galaxy F55 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging. According to in-house tests, the device can charge from 20% to 100% in approximately one hour, ensuring minimal downtime for users who are constantly on the go.

Software and Connectivity

Running on Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI, the Galaxy F55 offers a user-friendly interface with various customization options. Connectivity features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and USB Type-C. The device also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition for enhanced security.

Availability and Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy F55 is set to hit the Indian market on May 27, 2024, with a starting price of ₹26,999. It will be available for purchase through major online retailers such as Flipkart.

The Galaxy F55 stands out not only for its performance and camera capabilities but also for its stylish new color options and premium design. Samsung aims to cater to a segment of users who seek both functionality and aesthetics in their smartphones.