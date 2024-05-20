Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Teased on Flipkart: India Launch Imminent

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro set to launch in India soon via Flipkart. Discover its key features, specifications, and expected release date.

Vivo is set to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, in India soon, as teased on Flipkart. This launch marks Vivo’s continued push into the competitive foldable smartphone market, bringing advanced features and sleek design to Indian consumers. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release.

Key Features and Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is designed to be one of the most advanced foldable smartphones on the market, boasting significant hardware and software improvements over its predecessors.

Display and Design:

Main Display: The device features an 8.03-inch 2K Samsung E7 AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000 nits, providing an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and smooth scrolling.

The device features an 8.03-inch 2K Samsung E7 AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000 nits, providing an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and smooth scrolling. Cover Display: On the outside, it sports a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2748 x 1172 pixels and the same 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring consistency in performance whether the device is folded or unfolded.

On the outside, it sports a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2748 x 1172 pixels and the same 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring consistency in performance whether the device is folded or unfolded. Slim Profile: The X Fold 3 Pro is touted as the slimmest foldable phone in the market, measuring just 10.2mm when folded, significantly slimmer than many of its competitors​.

Performance:

Processor: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 740 GPU, the device promises top-tier performance, capable of handling demanding tasks and graphics-intensive applications effortlessly​.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 740 GPU, the device promises top-tier performance, capable of handling demanding tasks and graphics-intensive applications effortlessly​. Memory and Storage: The phone comes in various configurations, including 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB of UFS 4.0, catering to users with varying needs for speed and storage​​.

Camera System:

Rear Cameras: The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is equipped with a versatile triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto periscope lens, all enhanced by Vivo’s V3 imaging chip. This setup is designed to deliver high-quality photos and videos in various lighting conditions​​.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is equipped with a versatile triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto periscope lens, all enhanced by Vivo’s V3 imaging chip. This setup is designed to deliver high-quality photos and videos in various lighting conditions​​. Front Cameras: Both the inner and cover displays house 32MP cameras, ensuring clear and detailed selfies and video calls from any angle​.

Battery and Charging:

Battery: The device packs a 5500mAh battery, which is expected to provide ample battery life for all-day usage.

The device packs a 5500mAh battery, which is expected to provide ample battery life for all-day usage. Charging: It supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, allowing users to quickly recharge and get back to using their device without long wait times​.

Software:

Operating System: The X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with Vivo’s custom OriginOS on top, offering a clean and intuitive user interface with enhanced functionality tailored for foldable devices​.

Additional Features:

Fingerprint Sensor: The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick and secure unlocking.

The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick and secure unlocking. Color Options: It will be available in multiple color options, including Eclipse Black and Solar White, catering to different aesthetic preferences​​.

Launch and Availability

While the exact launch date has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be available in India by early June 2024. The phone will be sold through Flipkart, making it easily accessible to Indian consumers​​.