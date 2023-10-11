Samsung Introduces Portable SSD T9 with Enhanced Performance and Data Reliability

Samsung has announced its latest external storage device, the Portable Solid-State Drive (SSD) T9. The device offers storage options up to 4TB, ensuring fast data transfer speeds and substantial storage capacity.

USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface provides up to 2,000 MB/s read/write speeds

Capable of transferring a 4GB video in approximately two seconds

Available storage options of up to 4TB

The T9 features a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface that offers up to 2,000 MB/s read/write speeds. According to Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business at Samsung India, the T9 addresses the challenges professionals face, such as data management and transferring large files.

Performance and Storage Capacity Sequential read/write speeds of the T9 reach 2,000 MB/s on the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface. This device can transfer a 4GB Full HD video in about two seconds. Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, the T9 is designed for regular and quick transfers, providing ample storage space for vast amounts of data.

Design and Durability The T9 combines practicality with a stylish design. Its rubber exterior provides a comfortable grip and offers protection against low-temperature burns.

Reliability and Thermal Control The T9 is backed by a five-year limited warranty and can withstand drops from up to three meters, ensuring data protection. Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard technology maintains consistent transfer rates by preventing overheating. Additionally, the device meets the international safety standard IEC 62368-1.

Samsung Magician Software 8.0 Integration Samsung Magician software offers features like performance benchmarking, security functions, firmware updates, and real-time health status checks. The latest 8.0 version, released in September 2023, integrates all Samsung software for increased user convenience across Windows, Mac, and Android platforms.

Compatibility The T9 is compatible with USB Type-C power specifications and works across multiple platforms including Windows, macOS, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and high-resolution cameras. The package includes USB Type C-to-C and USB Type C-to-A cables.

Performance and Buffer Size The T9 provides uninterrupted high-resolution video recording. It can connect directly to 8K or 12K high-resolution cameras. TurboWrite technology ensures swift data transfer speeds, and with buffer sizes larger than many competitors, the T9 is optimized for content creators.

Pricing and Availability Prices for the Portable SSD T9 start at INR 12799 for the 1TB variant and go up to INR 33599 for the 4TB variant. It can be purchased at Samsung retail stores, major consumer electronics stores, and online platforms.

Warranty A 5-year limited warranty is available for the Portable SSD T9.