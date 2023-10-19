Samsung Opens Second Experience Store in Surat, Gujarat

Samsung unveils its second Experience Store in Surat’s International Business Center, providing a diverse range of products and consumer experiences.

Key Highlights:

Samsung’s second Premium Experience Store in Gujarat is located in Surat’s International Business Center.

The store encompasses over 2500 sq. ft, showcasing a broad range of Samsung products.

‘Learn @ Samsung’ workshops to offer sessions on digital art, photography, fitness, music, and more.

Initial two-week store visitors to receive special promotions on select product purchases.

Samsung Store+ platform in the store allows digital browsing of over 1,200 product options.

Samsung India announced the launch of its second Premium Experience Store in Gujarat at the International Business Center (IBC), Surat. This follows the opening of its first such store in Ahmedabad earlier this year. The Surat store, which covers more than 2500 sq. ft, is aimed at providing both sales and engaging consumer experiences.

The store prominently displays Samsung’s array of products through zones dedicated to SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming, and lifestyle televisions. Strategically positioned in the International Business Center (IBC) of Surat, the venue is not only a significant corporate landmark but also a vibrant cultural hub for the local population.

A distinctive feature of this store is the ‘Learn @ Samsung’ program, offering a series of workshops targeting the tech-inclined, especially Gen Z and millennials. These sessions will delve into various consumer interests such as digital art, videography, music, and events that resonate with Surat’s local culture and ethos.

For the initial two weeks post-launch, consumers can avail of 2X loyalty points and purchase Galaxy Buds2 at INR 2999 on select Samsung products priced at INR 15000 & above. Additionally, a 10% bank cashback is available on credit and debit cards from major banks.

Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India, commented on the inauguration, emphasizing the store’s capacity to offer immersive product experiences that cater to diverse consumer preferences.

In addition to the physical product displays, Samsung’s Store+ platform will provide a blended physical and digital shopping experience. Customers can navigate through over 1,200 product options digitally within the store and opt for direct home deliveries.

The store also integrates Samsung’s digital lending service, Samsung Finance+, and presents options for Samsung Care+ plans for their range of Galaxy devices. Moreover, customers can benefit from straightforward after-sales service and even book service calls for their electronics at their residence.