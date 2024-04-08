Samsung Unveils Galaxy M55 and M15: Pricing, Offers, and Specs

Samsung unveils the Galaxy M55 5G and M15 5G in India, featuring powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and impressive cameras. Check out the full specs, pricing, and availability.

Samsung has broadened its affordable smartphone lineup with the launch of the Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15. These new additions to the popular M-series target users looking for capable devices packed with features without breaking the bank. Let’s dive into the details of the phones, pricing, launch offers, and where to buy them.The Galaxy M55 5G is designed to cater to users looking for high performance and superior display qualities in a budget-friendly package. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, the M55 boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1000 nits. It comes with 8GB RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The device is also equipped with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 50MP selfie camera. A 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging rounds out its key specs.

Details and Specifications

The Galaxy M55 takes the spotlight as the more premium offering. Its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display boasts a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution, ensuring vibrant visuals and fluid navigation. Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, delivering a snappy user experience. The M55 packs a triple-lens rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor, with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens taking care of other photographic duties. A generous 5,000mAh battery promises all-day endurance and supports up to 45W fast charging.

The Galaxy M15 is a compelling option for budget-conscious buyers. It features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It houses a 50MP primary camera, along with a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor for versatile picture-taking. Powering all of this is a hefty 6,000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging, offering potentially longer usage than the M55.Both the Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15 run the latest Android 14-based OneUI 6 software, promising a streamlined interface and modern features. Samsung guarantees four major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates, ensuring the devices stay relevant for years.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy M55 starts at Rs 26,999 in India for its base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Samsung offers higher storage options as well. The Galaxy M15 begins at Rs 13,299 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model, with a 6GB RAM option also available. Both devices come in a selection of attractive colors.

For a limited time, Samsung and its partners are offering introductory discounts. Galaxy M55 buyers can get a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Galaxy M15 shoppers can receive a Rs 1,000 discount and other special offers. Customers can purchase the phones from Amazon, the official Samsung website, and select retail stores.

The Verdict

Samsung’s newest entrants in the M-series are shaping up to be strong contenders in a highly competitive market. The Galaxy M55 brings excellent performance and features to its price segment, while the Galaxy M15 targets value-driven buyers. With introductory offers and their solid specifications, both devices are worth considering if you’re in the market for a new Android smartphone.Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G smartphones in India, marking a significant addition to its budget smartphone lineup. The launch represents Samsung’s strategic move to capture a larger share of the budget smartphone market, a segment that has seen fierce competition from brands like Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Redmi.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M15 5G targets users prioritizing battery life and camera quality. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7100+ processor, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and comes with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, also expandable up to 1TB. The M15 5G’s camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, along with a 13MP front-facing camera. A significant highlight is its 6,000mAh battery, which promises up to two days of usage, supported by 25W fast charging.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy M15 5G is reported to start at INR 13,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant, and INR 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The Galaxy M55 5G, meanwhile, is expected to be priced at INR 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, INR 29,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, and INR 32,999 for the 12GB+256GB model. Both models come with Android 14-based One UI 6.1, promising four major OS updates and five years of security updates.Samsung’s new Galaxy M55 and M15 models are set to strengthen the company’s portfolio in the competitive budget smartphone segment in India, offering a blend of performance, battery life, and camera capabilities tailored to meet the diverse needs of consumers.