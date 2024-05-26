Scarlett Johansson Challenges OpenAI Over Voice Mimicry Allegations

Scarlett Johansson challenges OpenAI over the Sky voice controversy, highlighting ethical concerns and legal implications in AI technology.

Scarlett Johansson, the renowned actress known for her role as an AI voice in the film “Her,” has recently found herself embroiled in a controversy with OpenAI. The dispute centers around the new AI voice assistant, “Sky,” which many have noted bears an uncanny resemblance to Johansson’s distinctive voice. This controversy has sparked significant debate over the ethical implications of AI technology and the protection of individual likenesses.

The Controversy Unfolds

The controversy began when OpenAI launched its latest ChatGPT model, which featured “Sky,” an AI voice assistant. Users and observers quickly pointed out that Sky’s voice sounded remarkably similar to Johansson’s. This led to immediate backlash from Johansson, her legal team, and the public. Johansson stated that she was initially approached by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in September 2023 with an offer to provide her voice for the ChatGPT 4.0 system. Johansson declined the offer, citing personal reasons.

Despite her refusal, Johansson was shocked to discover that the Sky voice still resembled her own. She described her reaction as one of “shock, anger, and disbelief” upon hearing the demo, which closely mimicked her voice. Friends, family, and media outlets also noted the striking similarity, leading Johansson to take legal action against OpenAI​​.

OpenAI’s Response

In response to the allegations, OpenAI suspended the Sky voice and issued a statement denying any intentional mimicry of Johansson’s voice. The company asserted that the voice was created by a different professional actress using her natural speaking voice. OpenAI emphasized that its policy does not support the deliberate imitation of any celebrity’s voice and that the resemblance was purely coincidental. CEO Sam Altman reiterated that the intention was never to replicate Johansson’s voice and expressed regret over the misunderstanding​​.

Legal and Ethical Implications

This incident has brought to light broader concerns about the use of AI in replicating human voices and likenesses. Johansson highlighted the need for transparency and appropriate legislation to protect individuals from unauthorized use of their likenesses, particularly in an era where deepfakes and AI-generated content are becoming increasingly prevalent. The actress’s stance underscores the importance of ethical considerations in AI development and the protection of personal identity.

Johansson’s case is not an isolated one. The issue of AI-generated voices and likenesses has been a growing concern, with other public figures and professionals facing similar challenges. The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has also been vocal about protecting actors from the misuse of AI technology​.

Moving Forward

As AI continues to advance, the controversy between Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI serves as a critical reminder of the ethical responsibilities that come with technological innovation. The resolution of this dispute may set important precedents for how AI companies handle voice and likeness rights, potentially influencing future regulations and industry standards.